Let’s quit the talking and deliver at Euro 2024, says Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham with the Kopa Trophy
Jude Bellingham with the Kopa Trophy
Reuters
England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham (20) hopes to win everything on offer this season after being awarded the Kopa Trophy for the best Under-21 player in the world on Monday.

Bellingham has been in ominous form with Real after joining from Borussia Dortmund during the close season, scoring 13 goals from 13 competitive matches.

"Really grateful to Dortmund for the opportunities they gave me over the years to be a leading player," Bellingham told Reuters after receiving the trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

"I took on the responsibilities quite well. It’s something I’ve been taking on since I was a little boy."

Bellingham now hopes to win the Champions League and Euro 2024 with England, who he hopes will finally claim a major trophy in modern times.

"For this season the aim is to win everything, that has to be the aim for the two biggest teams," he said.

"Definitely confident, definitely (England are) one of the favourites going into the (Euro 2024) tournament.

"It’s important that we quit the talking and finally perform for our fans."

Mentions
FootballBellingham JudeReal MadridDortmundBallon d'OrEuro
