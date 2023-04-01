Spain and Barcelona midfielder Gavi sidelined for several months with torn ACL

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Spain and Barcelona midfielder Gavi sidelined for several months with torn ACL
Spain and Barcelona midfielder Gavi sidelined for several months with torn ACL
Gavi was in tears after picking up the injury
Gavi was in tears after picking up the injury
Profimedia
Barcelona midfielder Gavi (19) will be sidelined for several months as he requires surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), his LaLiga club said on Monday.

The Spanish international left the field in tears on Sunday after twisting his knee during Spain's 3-1 win over Georgia. An MRI scan confirmed he had injured his right knee in addition to tearing his ACL.

"The Andalusian midfielder is a favourite amongst the fans. Gavi's spirit and determination on the field are what defines him as a player and he gives absolutely everything in a Barca shirt. For that reason his injury is a big blow for all Barca fans and so here is a chance to send him a message of support," Barcelona said in an official statement.

During last year's World Cup in Qatar, he became the youngest scorer at the tournament since Pele in 1958 after helping Spain to thrash Costa Rica 7-0.

"It is a very difficult moment for Gavi, Barcelona, the national team and for me, it seems as if we have lost the game," Spain manager Luis de la Fuente told a press conference on Sunday.

"This is the ugly part of football. I am very sorry. This is the most bitter victory I have ever experienced in my life."

Mentions
FootballGaviBarcelonaSpainGeorgiaEuro
Related Articles
Spain's Gavi suffers knee injury in 3-1 Euro qualifying win over Georgia
Euro 2024 roundup: Spain sign off qualification in style with victory over gritty Georgia
Mikel Oyarzabal out of Spain squad with hamstring injury
Show more
Football
From Farense to Manchester City: CIES Football Observatory quantify directness in attack
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup jerseys to go up for auction
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Gareth Southgate driven to make England the world's top-ranked nation
Jarrod Bowen and Kieran Trippier ruled out for England against North Macedonia
Midfielder Declan Rice admits feeling 'nervous' over record Arsenal transfer
Domenico Tedesco ends first year in charge of Belgium with target achieved
Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier
Most Read
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title
Czech stars under fire for partying ahead of key Euro qualifier
Serbia qualify for Euros after draw against Bulgaria as Hungary see off Montenegro
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic defeats Sinner to claim record breaking seventh ATP Final title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings