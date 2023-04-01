Spain's Gavi suffers knee injury in 3-1 Euro qualifying win over Georgia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Spain's Gavi suffers knee injury in 3-1 Euro qualifying win over Georgia
Spain's Gavi suffers knee injury in 3-1 Euro qualifying win over Georgia
Gavi in pain after picking up an injury
Gavi in pain after picking up an injury
Profimedia
Spain beat Georgia 3-1 in their final Euro 2024 qualifying Group A match on Sunday in a bittersweet victory for the hosts after midfielder Gavi (19) suffered a knee injury.

Spain, already assured of top spot, finished with 21 points after seven wins in eight matches, having lost only to second-placed Scotland, who had also already qualified for the finals and ended with 17 points after a 3-3 draw with Norway.

Georgia finished fourth with eight points, three behind Norway in third, while Cyprus were bottom without a point.

But for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente it was the most bitter victory of his career after Gavi, who plays for Barcelona, left the pitch in tears during the first half while grabbing his knee in pain.

"It is a very difficult moment for Gavi, Barcelona, the national team and for me, it seems as if we have lost the game," De la Fuente told a news conference.

"This is the ugly part of football. I am very sorry. Let's wait for the tests to confirm the extent of the injury. This is the most bitter victory I have ever experienced in my life."

Spain grabbed the lead in the fourth minute after a free kick from Ferran Torres on the left was headed home by Robin Le Normand for his first international goal.

Le Normand celebrates his goal
Reuters

Georgia levelled six minutes later following a quick break and a simple finish from forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before Gavi was injured in a collision with an opponent.

"We can't celebrate as we would have liked. Gavi's injury is a hard blow, I'm really gutted," said Le Normand. "It wasn't my best game with the national team, there are things to improve".

The hosts restored their lead 10 minutes into the second half with a header from Torres, who celebrated by holding up the number nine jersey of his Barca teammate Gavi.

Georgia's Luka Lochoshvili put the ball in his own net in the 72nd minute to seal the Spaniards' win.

"An important victory to end on a good note, but we leave with a bittersweet feeling because of Gavi's injury," said Torres.

"We don't know the extent of the injury, but knowing how much of a warrior Gavi is, we think it could be serious."

Mentions
FootballEuroSpainGeorgiaGavi
Related Articles
Euro 2024 roundup: Spain sign off qualification in style with victory over gritty Georgia
Mikel Oyarzabal out of Spain squad with hamstring injury
Scotland's McTominay lambasts Georgia players for 'crying like babies'
Show more
Football
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Gareth Southgate driven to make England the world's top-ranked nation
Jarrod Bowen and Kieran Trippier ruled out for England against North Macedonia
Midfielder Declan Rice admits feeling 'nervous' over record Arsenal transfer
Domenico Tedesco ends first year in charge of Belgium with target achieved
Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier
Study finds Winter World Cup led to increased injury severity in Europe's top leagues
Norway spoil Scotland party in thrilling Hampden Park draw
Most Read
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title
Grand Slam of Darts: James Wade and Luke Humphries reach semi-finals
Czech stars under fire for partying ahead of key Euro qualifier
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic defeats Sinner to claim record breaking seventh ATP Final title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings