Tartan Army continue march towards Euro 2024 qualification

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Tartan Army continue march towards Euro 2024 qualification
Tartan Army continue march towards Euro 2024 qualification
Scotland's John McGinn, left, celebrates after scoring against Cyprus
Scotland's John McGinn, left, celebrates after scoring against Cyprus
Profimedia
Steve Clarke’s Scotland side are now just one win away from securing qualification to back-to-back UEFA European Championships for only the second time in their history, having despatched a sorry Cyprus side 4-0 in Larnaca.

At the start of an international break which Scotland hope will yield qualification to next year’s European Championships, the Tartan Army had a whopping three goals to celebrate during a first half dominated by the visitors.

It started in style after five minutes, when the in-form Scott McTominay latched onto John McGinn’s flick on inside the six-yard box to head home from close range, sending the travelling fans spewing across one side of the AEK ARENA into raptures.

Knowing three points would’ve put them on the brink of securing qualification to the tournament, Scotland continued to push on in the search for more goals, with Ryan Porteous doubling their advantage 10 minutes later.

Match stats
Flashscore

Once again causing havoc with balls into the Cyprus penalty area, this time it was Jack Hendry with the knockdown for Porteous, who poked an instinctive effort underneath the onrushing Joël Mall.

All before McGinn rounded off a flawless first-half showing for Clarke’s side, with the Aston Villa man sweeping home a left-footed strike from the edge of the area to make it 3-0 to Scotland.

While the three points were effectively secured in the opening 45 minutes, the away side remained relentless in their endeavours for more goals to add to their tally in Group A.

Perhaps in part down to rivals Spain’s 7-1 drubbing of Georgia earlier in the day, Scotland came close to adding a fourth through starman McTominay, whose rasping strike from outside the box cannoned against the far-right post.

Player ratings
Flashscore

The biggest compliment on offer to Clarke and Co. is they look like a side ready to compete at an international tournament. While the Euro 2020 campaign was spirited, it was often toothless, yet this iteration of the Scotland team looks balanced and ready to compete.

They could find out their fate as early as Tuesday, should results elsewhere go their way, but top of the group and in cruise control, it’s difficult to see a world where Scotland aren’t lining up in Germany next summer.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Scott McTominay (Scotland)

Catch up on the match with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballScotlandClarke SteveCyprusMcTominay ScottMcGinn JohnPorteous RyanHendry JackMall JoelEuro
Related Articles
Arsenal's Nketiah gets first senior England call
Fernandes gives Portugal narrow win over Slovakia
Updated
Southgate expecting impassioned atmosphere against Ukraine
Show more
Football
Costa Rica beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 as keeper Navas returns
Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe
Seven heaven for Spain in Georgia thrashing
Coutinho joins Qatar's Al-Duhail on loan from Villa
Liverpool's Van Dijk suspended for extra game
Players in Uruguay boycotting games over collective agreement
Women in Football calls for 30% women's representation at top levels
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings