Teenage defender Jorrel Hato named in Dutch squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Teenage defender Jorrel Hato named in Dutch squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Dutch will qualify for the Euros if they beat the Irish
The Netherlands named young Ajax defender Jorrel Hato (17) in their squad for this month’s final two European Championship qualifiers against Ireland and Gibraltar, in which they will look to book their place at next year’s finals in Germany.

Coach Ronald Koeman on Friday included Hato, who made his debut for Ajax Amsterdam in April and has won four Under-21 caps after injuries to centre backs Matthijs de Ligt and Micky van de Ven.

The Dutch, who will qualify from Group B if they beat the Irish in Amsterdam on November 17th, are still without injured Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay but Cody Gakpo returns to the 25-man squad, as does goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, midfielder Jerdy Schouten and striker Calvin Stengs.

They play their last group game against Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal on November 21st.

The Netherlands have 12 points from six matches in Group B, six behind leaders France, who have a 100% record and are guaranteed top place in the standings.

Greece are also on 12 points but have played one match more than the Dutch while Ireland are in fourth spot on six points, effectively out of contention.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida, Quilindschy Hartman (both Feyenoord), Jorrel Hato (Ajax Amsterdam), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners (both Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman (both PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey (both Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Calvin Stengs (Feyenoord), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).

