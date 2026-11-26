Bournemouth's club-record winning run stretched to 10 matches after the 10-man Cherries battled from behind to secure a 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo and maintain their unbeaten UEFA Europa League start, becoming the first English side to ever win their first five European matches in the process.

Bournemouth’s incredible run had them come into this clash brimming with confidence, but a rotated side struggled for any momentum in the early stages.

They were fortunate to negotiate the opening 15 minutes without falling behind after Pablo Duran saw a goal chalked off for offside after Michele Di Gregorio split Couhaib Driouech’s effort into his path.

Things soon unravelled for the Premier League side, who fell behind not too long after when, having initially been denied by Di Gregorio following an excellent acrobatic effort, Iago Aspas dusted himself off and hammered home an effort off the inside of the post.

Marco Rose’s men’s task became even more difficult just three minutes later, when following a mercifully short check of the pitchside monitor, Bafode Diakite was sent off for a nasty challenge on the ankle of Driouech.

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Duran had a second goal of the evening chalked off for offside before the half-hour mark, yet despite being a man down, the Cherries perhaps should’ve gone into the break on level terms after Alvaro Rodriguez headed Justin Kluivert’s pinpoint delivery over the bar from six yards.

Rodriguez wasn’t going to let Celta off the hook twice though, getting on the scoresheet within two minutes of the restart.

Amine Adli caught Celta cold at the start of the half, swinging in an inch-perfect cross which Rodriguez nodded into the bottom corner after wrestling off his marker.

At times, it looked as though it was Bournemouth with the man advantage at the start of the second period, with James Hill’s curling effort from distance forcing Ionut Radu into a fine fingertip save.

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Celta eventually started to up the ante midway through the half, and ought to have nosed back in front when Williot Swedberg’s goalbound effort was blocked by Antonio Silva.

That proved huge in the grand scheme of the game, as Rose’s men hit Celta with the ultimate sucker punch.

Bournemouth stole the ball high up the pitch, and Marcus Tavernier retained his composure to square the ball for Rayan to sweep home and complete the turnaround.

It was certainly backs to the wall in the closing stages, and Celta had a third goal of the evening disallowed when Ferran Jutgla was flagged offside, which proved to be the lucky break Bournemouth needed to inflict a sixth successive winless outing against English opposition upon Celta.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)