AC Milan staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, inflicting the hosts’ first UEFA Europa League (UEL) defeat this season.

It was end-to-end in the early stages, with Remo Freuler and Alphadjo Cisse shooting over at either end inside the opening five minutes.

Mike Maignan was the busier of the goalkeepers, first making a comfortable save to deny Marcus Pedersen before doing well to push away Gelson Martins’ strike.

In contrast, Stefan Ortega only had to make one save in the first half, getting behind Diego Moreira’s effort after cutting inside.

Olympiacos eventually found the breakthrough just after the half-hour mark, when Gustavo Sa’s corner was met by Lorenzo Pirola, who headed onto the underside of the crossbar before the ball was deflected in by the unlucky Maignan for an own goal.

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The Rossoneri almost responded instantly when Cisse knocked the ball past the outrushing Ortega before directing towards goal, only for Pirola to clear off the line.

The Italian was heavily involved and then almost got on the scoresheet himself, sweeping the ball agonisingly over from only a few yards out, but the hosts were well worth their lead.

Continuing their momentum into the second half, Olympiacos doubled their advantage just four minutes after the restart.

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No player had more shots across the first four league phase matchdays than Jota Silva, and after seeing one effort parried by Maignan, he finally opened his account.

The Greek giants won the ball back high up the pitch, and after he was slid in by Freuler, Silva produced an emphatic finish into the roof of the net.

Milan were looking for some inspiration after being second-best for much of the match, and they got a lifeline through Omari Hutchinson, who produced a superb solo goal by cutting inside and finding the bottom corner.

The Nottingham Forest loanee then crossed dangerously for Cisse, who brought up double figures for the season by heading home at the back post to restore parity.

Astonishingly, Hutchinson was involved again for Milan’s third, notching a third goal involvement in 15 minutes when he crossed for substitute Christian Pulisic, who expertly volleyed into the bottom corner to turn the game on its head.

The Rossoneri even managed to add a fourth in stoppage time after a fast break, which eventually saw Moreira slot home Pulisic’s pass to seal just their second league phase victory (L3), while Olympiacos suffer a first defeat in 12 such matches in the competition.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Omari Hutchinson (AC Milan)

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