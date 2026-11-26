FC Midtjylland head back to Denmark having earned their first UEFA Conference League win of the campaign (W1 D1, L2), beating fellow strugglers Pafos 2-0 to sneak into the play-off spots.

The visitors started on the front foot and should have gone 1-0 up inside the first three minutes. Mileta Rajovic popped up at the back post, but he clearly didn’t expect to receive the ball as he stuck a foot out only to hit the post from less than a yard out, easily one of the worst misses we’ll see in this season’s Conference League.

Midtjylland upped the pressure with some fantastic pressing from Abdou Aziz Ndiaye, who left Pafos defenders scrambling as he fed Julius Emefile into a crossing position; Emefile's ball was just a little too high for Rajovic, however, and Pafos eventually cleared the danger.

David Goldar had Pafos’ first real sight of goal ten minutes in, rising above the Midtjylland defenders to nod towards goal. Elias Olafsson was alert to it and managed to get a block in.

The Light Brigade started to get a grip on the game as we approached the half-hour mark, dominating the ball, but Midtjylland remained dangerous.

Rajovic had the chance to redeem himself for his earlier miss, latching onto a pinpoint pass from Rasmus Kristensen, unleashing a first-time shot from point-blank range. It looked destined for the top-left corner, but Radoslaw Majecki did brilliantly to keep it out.

For all of his missed chances, Rajovic stuck at it, opening the scoring just before the break, finding himself in acres of space, turning, and sending the ball into the bottom-left corner for his first goal of the Conference League campaign.

Match momentum Flashscore

Anderson Silva thought he had drawn Pafos level a few minutes into the second half, but his strike was ruled out for an offside in the build-up, despite the Cypriot side’s protests.

Pafos struggled to create any meaningful chances throughout. Murad Mammadov forced Olafsson into a save on the hour mark with a curling effort, but it never really troubled the Midtjylland shot-stopper.

Midtjylland were able to take their foot off the throttle as the game went on, happy to sit back and invite pressure from a Pafos side with little creative spark.

The home side were reduced to taking pot shots from outside the box, with Vlad Dragomir’s effort the best of a sorry bunch as he sent his shot well over Olafsson’s crossbar.

At the other end, Majecki’s dramatic save kept Sofus Johannesen from doubling the lead, and not long after, substitute Mikel Gogorza did just that, rounding the keeper to make it 2-0.

Gogorza should have had his second following some fantastic work from Stanley Iheanacho, finding him in the six-yard box, but he missed the chance to put the game beyond any doubt.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mileta Rajovic (FC Midtjylland)