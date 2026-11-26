Christophe Kabongo netted his first European brace as Viktoria Plzen took advantage of a careless Benfica side to pull off a stunning 4-0 victory at the Doosan Arena, making it a brutal end to the visitors’ 100% record in the Europa League league phase.

A lively start saw both goalkeepers forced into action inside the opening five minutes, before Benfica attempted to stamp their authority on the contest when a positive passage of play saw Dodi Lukebakio force Florian Wiegele into a diving stop just shy of the half-hour mark.

To Benfica’s frustration, they soon found themselves behind after carelessly giving the ball away from a goal-kick, which came from Patrik Hrosovsky’s wayward shot from a gilt-edged opportunity.

The Plzen captain made no mistake on this occasion though, holding off his man to let the ball drop before drilling a low shot beyond Anatoliy Trubin.

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Stunned by Hrosovsky’s first European goal of the season, Benfica’s persistence in playing out from the back came back to bite them on two more occasions in the closing stages of a disastrous first half for Marco Silva’s charges.

Alessandro Circati’s misplaced pass allowed the hosts to work the ball to Adu, who cleverly spun away from his marker to fire into the bottom corner.

Kabongo was the next beneficiary of a Circati mistake, intercepting another loose pass before dancing away from two challenges to open the angle for an unstoppable curling strike into the top corner.

After seeing his team capitulate, Silva would have delivered a furious half-time team talk, but his words failed to have the desired effect as Benfica conceded a fourth within a minute of the restart.

They were cut open by an incisive move that culminated with Hrosovsky squaring the ball for Kabongo to sweep home his second of the contest.

The 23-year-old was then denied a hat-trick when his fierce shot from a well-worked corner was thwarted by a superb reaction save.

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However, that would not have dampened the striker’s mood as he and his teammates cruised to a statement win that sent them soaring into the top 24.

As for Benfica, they remain in the top eight, but will be concerned by the manner of their first defeat in over two months.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Christophe Kabongo (Viktoria Plzen)

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