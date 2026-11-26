Aarhus’ first meeting with a Norwegian side in 66 years was one to remember, as they thrashed Brann 4-1 in Bergen to stay with them inside the UEFA Conference League’s knockout playoff round qualification zone.

Brann were still undefeated in the league phase ahead of tonight, while Aarhus had won only two of their previous 12 away games in all competitions.

But it was the visitors who started more positively, and after Jacob Andersen landed the game’s first shot on target, he was the provider for Aarhus’ opener on 25’, when he reciprocated Tobias Bech’s ball out wide by squaring the ball back to him, allowing Bech to fire into the bottom-right-hand corner from near the D.

With Aarhus having lost eight of their previous nine continental games played this century (W1), nobody was prepared to rule out a Brann comeback at that point.

But the visitors were in no mood to sit on what they had, and doubled their advantage a quarter of an hour later, when Daniel Lee Gretarsson met an inswinging corner from Kristian Arnstad, heading in powerfully at the near post to put Aarhus on the brink of a truly unexpected result.

Match momentum Flashscore

A freezing night in Bergen brought a red-hot start to the second half for Brann, who won a penalty on 48’ after a VAR review determined that Bech had – albeit unintentionally – handled the ball as it rolled off his chest, and Niklas Castro converted from the spot, firing into the bottom-right corner after sending Mads Hedenstad Christiansen the wrong way for his fourth goal of the league phase.

Once again though, Aarhus’ attacking bravery paid off, and they restored their two-goal cushion just five minutes later, when nobody could control or clear the ball in a melee of players in and around the box. Stefen Tchamche ultimately managed to get a shot away, and it trickled into the bottom-left corner past a statuesque keeper.

And with Brann now truly reeling, Aarhus made it four soon after, when Links rolled the ball across the area into Bech’s path. Though Bech could only hit the woodwork, Magnus Knudsen got to the rebound and tapped in an easy finish to seal the points.

In the end, Aarhus were full value for tonight’s result, and have still suffered just two competitive defeats since the middle of September (W7, D4).

As for Brann, it’s now seven goals conceded across just two meetings with any Danish opponent, and they’ll need to sharpen up considerably to resume their winning ways in continental action, with a home clash against the Portuguese top-flight’s widely regarded ‘number four’ team, Braga, coming next.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tobias Bech (Aarhus)