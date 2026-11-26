Bayer Leverkusen stretched their unbeaten away run in UEFA Europa League (UEL) to nine matches with a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian capital, inflicting upon the hosts a ninth defeat in as many meetings with German opposition.

The visitors were looking to respond after seeing their perfect start to the league phase campaign end on matchday four, but a sluggish start saw Dinamo have a sight at goal inside the opening 30 seconds, albeit Mark Flekken had little trouble dealing with Lukas Kacavenda’s effort.

Unfortunately for Jerko Leko’s side, that was about as close as they came in the first half, and they were behind on the 10-minute mark in bizarre fashion.

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Aleix Garcia’s cross from the left was inexplicably directed back towards goal by Dinamo defender Bruno Goda, and though Kacavenda was on hand to prevent an OG, his clearance fell at the feet of Malik Tillman, who applied the finishing touch to end a 10-game goal drought for club and country.

Die Werkself had glimpses of a second goal, but Moussa Diaby was unable to capitalise on a pair of presentable openings.

Carles Martinez’s men appeared to be content to see their one-goal lead through to half-time, but right on the stroke of the interval, they doubled their advantage from an unlikely source.

An incisive Leverkusen move culminated in Diaby’s deft flick finding the underlapping Jarell Quansah, who applied a superb low finish at the near post on his weak foot.

A two-goal deficit looked insurmountable for Dinamo, given that their German visitors possessed the competition’s joint-best defensive record across the first four matchdays.

Game management was the order of the day for Die Werkself in the second half, and growing frustration from the home players certainly aided their cause.

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Leverkusen could’ve been out of sight when Tillman released Quansah, but he directed just wide of the target and almost paid the price at the other end, but Flekken was on hand to produce a great save to deny Dion Beljo.

That was a rare scare for the visitors, who saw Christian Kofane spurn a glorious chance for a third, before Diaby’s emphatic finish was ruled out for offside.

Regardless, Leverkusen ultimately coasted over the line, with victory in their first meeting against Croatian opposition ensuring them a top-eight position at the end of the matchday. Dinamo sit five points adrift of their visitors after just a fifth home defeat since September 2025 - all of which have come in the UEL.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

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