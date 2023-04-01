VAR drama as Toulouse stun Liverpool to record famous European win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. VAR drama as Toulouse stun Liverpool to record famous European win
VAR drama as Toulouse stun Liverpool to record famous European win
Toulouse players celebrate scoring their second goal against Liverpool
Toulouse players celebrate scoring their second goal against Liverpool
AFP
Toulouse pulled off a shock win against Liverpool, giving their hopes of UEFA Europa League (UEL) progression a huge boost whilst adding to the Reds’ poor away UEL proper record (W5, D10, L8).

Hoping to recover from a disappointing Premier League draw away at Luton Town at the weekend, Liverpool kicked off knowing they had the opportunity to seal UEL knockout football with two group games to spare.

Joe Gomez flicked a header onto the crossbar in the opening stages, but the Reds struggled to create many further first-half openings and were punished in the 36th minute.

Kostas Tsimikas was at fault for sloppily losing possession, allowing Aron Dønnum to charge towards goal before sending a deflected effort beyond Caoimhin Kelleher, giving Le Téfécé an unexpected half-time lead.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott jumps over Toulouse's Gabriel Suazo
AFP

Making his third start for the club, 17-year-old Ben Doak was lively in the first half, but needing a swift response, Jürgen Klopp brought on the senior figures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, it was Toulouse who began the second half quickly, missing a golden opportunity through Gabriel Suazo before Thijs Dallinga saw his would-be goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

With almost an hour played, the hosts deservedly doubled their lead when Vincent Sierro picked out top-scorer Dallinga, who clinically drilled an effort inside the far post to make it four consecutive goalscoring appearances.

Despite currently sitting 14th in Ligue 1, Toulouse were playing with confidence, and Dallinga had the ball in the net once more, only to be denied by the assistant’s flag this time around.

Player ratings
Flashscore

The visitors were handed a lifeline when Gomez’s looping header caused havoc at the back post, seeing three home players contesting the ball with Cristian Cásseres Jr. ultimately turning into his own net.

Yet any hopes of a comeback were swiftly quashed when Frank Magri capitalised on Kelleher’s parry to restore his side’s two-goal cushion.

Substitute Diogo Jota scored a wonderful solo goal with time running out, which set up a grandstand finish.

Jarell Quansah netted what he thought was first goal for the club deep into stoppage time, but VAR ultimately intervened to hand the French side all three points and delaying Liverpool’s likely progression to an eighth consecutive UEL knockout phase.

Match stats
Flashscore

As for Carles Martínez Novell’s men, victory here provides an excellent platform from which to qualify, sitting three points above Royale Union Saint-Gilloise ahead of their Group C encounter at the end of the month.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Thijs Dallinga (Toulouse)

Click here to see all the stats from the match.

Mentions
FootballLiverpoolToulouseEuropa League
Related Articles
Klopp adamant forward Gakpo available for Liverpool's game with Toulouse
Liverpool's Gravenberch heading in the right direction, says Klopp
Europa League roundup: Gravenberch and Jota earn Liverpool win over Royale Union SG
Show more
Football
Europa Conference League roundup: Aston Villa come from behind in AZ Alkmaar victory
Europa League roundup: Marseille move top of Group B with win over AEK Athens
Brighton secure double Dutch triumph over troubled giants Ajax
Diego Simeone extends Atletico contract until 2027
Lukaku love affair in Rome still complicated after Europa League loss to Slavia Prague
Europa Conference League Roundup: Besiktas' hopes in tatters with shock loss to Bodø/Glimt
Europa League roundup: Villarreal come back to beat Maccabi Haifa on poignant night
Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father freed by kidnappers after peace talks
Updated
Gareth Southgate says VAR checks left him bored in Spurs vs Chelsea thriller
Most Read
Manchester United drop lead twice in embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen
Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father freed by kidnappers after peace talks
UCL Team of the Week: Brandt simply unstoppable as Pepe breaks Champions League record
Priske and Clement leave clash in Prague with more questions than answers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings