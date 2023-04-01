Villarreal part ways with coach Pacheta after disappointing start to season

Villarreal part ways with coach Pacheta after disappointing start to season
Villarreal and coach Jose Rojo Martin (55) have parted ways two months after he took the job, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Martin, known as 'Pacheta,' joined Villarreal in September after the departure of Quique Setien.

Villarreal have had a disappointing start to the season with three wins in 12 matches and sit 13th in the standings on 12 points.

Pacheta only led the team in eight LaLiga matches, three Europa League games and one Copa del Rey clash.

Villarreal's standing in LaLiga
Flashscore

His final game in charge was a dramatic 2-1 victory over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday, secured by two late goals.

Director of Football Miguel Angel Tena will lead the team when they travel to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

