Xabi Alonso not worried about Leverkusen's unbeaten run coming to an end

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Xabi Alonso not worried about Leverkusen's unbeaten run coming to an end
Xabi Alonso not worried about Leverkusen's unbeaten run coming to an end
Leverkusen are unbeaten in 35 games across all competitions
Leverkusen are unbeaten in 35 games across all competitions
Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen were minutes away from seeing their unbeaten season come to an end on Thursday but coach Xabi Alonso (42) said the thought of losing holds no fear for him and he is more concerned with how his team reacts when defeat finally comes their way.

Leverkusen took their unbeaten run to 35 games in all competitions after Patrik Schick's 92nd minute equalizer earned them a 2-2 Europa League draw at Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

The German side were 2-0 down with 20 minutes left before midfielder Florian Wirtz started the comeback in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Leverkusen's form this season
Flashscore

Asked about how close his side came to experiencing their first defeat of the season, Alonso said: "To be honest, I'm not too scared of the first defeat.

"It can happen, that's football... I won't be worried.

"The most important thing for me is that the momentum, the mood and the energy in the team is good. And hopefully that will still be the case after a defeat."

Leverkusen, who host the second leg on March 14, have a 10-point lead in the Bundesliga with 10 league games left. They host VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueBundesligaBayer LeverkusenAlonso Xabi
Related Articles
Bayern on the ropes but ready to fight back in Bundesliga title battle
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Xabi Alonso - Bayer Leverkusen's master tactician
'My head is here': Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso bats away speculation
Show more
Football
Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel stresses they 'haven't given up on league title'
Eddie Howe says Kieran Tripper is set to miss Newcastle's next two games with injury
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Ligue 1 outsiders Brest bounding towards unlikely Champions League place
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on target as Miami fight back for draw in Nashville
FIFA report shows no doping cases prosecuted from its tournaments in 2023
Editors' Picks: Heavyweights clash, Six Nations returns & Liverpool host City
Jurgen Klopp happy with Darwin Nunez's 'important attitude' as Liverpool sink Sparta
Most Read
Manchester City out to hand Liverpool reality check in Anfield showdown
Haaland rebukes Alexander-Arnold's jibe that Liverpool's titles 'mean more' than City's
Relentless Ronnie O'Sullivan brushes aside Luca Brecel to seal inaugural World Masters title
Simona Halep accepts Miami Open wildcard after doping ban gets reduced

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings