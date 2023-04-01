Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays amid busier schedule

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays amid busier schedule
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays amid busier schedule
Arsenal boss Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays
Arsenal boss Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays
AFP
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called for an end to FA Cup replays to avoid fixture congestion ahead of his side's third-round tie at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The third round is the stage where England's leading clubs enter the celebrated knockout competition and Arsenal go into Sunday's game having fallen five points behind Jurgen Klopp's table-toppers.

The Gunners are set for a 13-day break following the Cup tie but a draw at the Emirates Stadium would mean the two sides having to meet at Anfield during a rare near two-week long rest for Arsenal amid their domestic and European commitments.

Arsenal could be involved in a rejigged Champions League next season and Arteta, asked if England's governing Football Association, should scrap replays, replied: "I think so.

"We will see what happens because with the new format of the Champions League, there will be more games (to play) so I don't know how we are going to fit them in."

The Spaniard also told a pre-match press conference: "The (mini) break will be minimal and we have plans for both scenarios. We want to win the game and we will try to win the game, but (cancelling replays) has to be considered."

Mentions
FootballFA CupArsenalLiverpool
Related Articles
Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another 'beautiful journey'
Arsenal face Liverpool and Newcastle to play Sunderland in FA Cup third round
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gunning for glory on all four fronts
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Chelsea and Aston Villa enter FA Cup
Updated
Timo Werner wants loan move to boost Euro 2024 chances, RB Leipzig manager Rose confirms
FA Cup: Brighton and Bournemouth survive scares, non-league Maidstone stun Stevenage
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Updated
PSG's Skriniar in need of operation after ankle injury at Champions Trophy final
Allegri says Juventus must not be complacent despite easy cup win over Salernitana
Newcastle stay composed to dump rivals Sunderland out of FA Cup
Last-gasp Fratessi goal helps Inter beat Verona and go five points clear in Serie A
Tottenham 'on the verge' of completing loan move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner
Most Read
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Chelsea and Aston Villa enter FA Cup
Dominic Thiem into Australian Open main draw after withdrawal of Reilly Opelka

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings