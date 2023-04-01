English football bodies 'very concerned' by recent incidents of violence and racism

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. English football bodies 'very concerned' by recent incidents of violence and racism
English football bodies 'very concerned' by recent incidents of violence and racism
West Bromwich Albion and Wolves' players amongst police officers during the incident in the crowd that lead to the match being interrupted
West Bromwich Albion and Wolves' players amongst police officers during the incident in the crowd that lead to the match being interrupted
Reuters
English football's regulating bodies including the FA, the Premier League, the EFL and PGMOL are "very concerned" about recent incidents of violence, discriminatory acts and pitch invasions, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Sunday's FA Cup tie between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion was interrupted by clashes involving the two sides' supporters that left many injured.

On Saturday, a spectator invaded the pitch at Vale Park and chased the referee off the pitch during a League One clash between Port Vale and Portsmouth.

Earlier this month, AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan faced racist abuse at Udinese, an incident that drew condemnation from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and many others.

In December, Luton Town striker Carlton Morris reported an alleged racist comment from the crowd during their Premier League game at Sheffield United, prompting a police investigation.

"Acts of discrimination, violence and entering the field of play are all criminal offences - which can result in individuals receiving criminal convictions, football banning orders and lifetime stadium bans," the joint statement said.

"While we understand that this behaviour is carried out by a small minority, we wish to remind everyone that these actions will not be tolerated."

They did not outline any new measures or punishments to prevent such behaviour.

The joint statement was also co-signed by the Football Supporters' Association (FSA), a representative body for soccer fans, and the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU).

"We will collectively work together, alongside the police, to bring offenders to justice and stamp this out of our game," they added.

Mentions
FootballFA CupPremier LeagueWolvesWest BromPort ValePortsmouthSheffield UtdLuton
Related Articles
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Show more
Football
Postecoglou not expecting Tottenham to make any signings in final days of transfer window
Chelsea focused on three points not Klopp's farewell party at Anfield, says Pochettino
Liverpool to be without Salah for next two league games at least, says Klopp
Fantasy Premier League: The regular schedule returns but will Haaland return with it?
Race for the Scudetto: Martinez unstoppable, Milan draw thriller & Atalanta win again
AFC ban journalists who accosted Iraq coach Jesus Casas after Asian Cup exit
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher linked away from Chelsea, Rakitic leaves Sevilla
Updated
Why spending on transfers is down across the world ahead of Deadline Day
Haaland to make Manchester City return against Burnley after foot injury
Uzbekistan edge Thailand to book Asian Cup quarter-final clash with Qatar
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher linked away from Chelsea, Rakitic leaves Sevilla
Hosts Ivory Coast come back to edge holders Senegal on penalties and reach final eight
Jurgen Klinsmann still smiling at Asian Cup as criticism mounts
Late Mendes penalty sends Cape Verde past Mauritania and into AFCON quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings