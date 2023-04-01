Newcastle's Eddie Howe says he has support from club despite dire run

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Newcastle's Eddie Howe says he has support from club despite dire run
Newcastle's Eddie Howe says he has support from club despite dire run
Howe's Newcastle have lost seven of their last eight games
Howe's Newcastle have lost seven of their last eight games
Profimedia
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will go into Saturday's FA Cup clash with local rivals Sunderland adamant he does not need daily assurances from the club's big-spending owners after a terrible run of results.

The Magpies will run out for the third-round tie at the Stadium of Light having lost seven of their past eight games and their most recent four in all competitions.

The dire run has led to speculation that Howe's future as head coach at the Saudi-backed club could be uncertain after two years in the post.

Newcastle, who finished fourth in the Premier League last season, are struggling in ninth spot and are already out of the Champions League and the League Cup, but Howe said he still had backing from the club.

"I certainly don't need daily reassurances," he said on Friday. "I feel comfortable in the fact that we are working as hard as we can to improve performances and improve results.

"Obviously I know it's a results-based business -- all the usual things you'd expect me to say -- but I do feel the support from the club, and that's really important in this moment."

Saturday's fixture will be the first match between Newcastle and Championship side Sunderland since a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at St James' Park in 2016.

Howe said a win at the Stadium of Light could rekindle his team's faltering campaign, admitting he is aware of "what this fixture means to everyone".

"It can certainly reboot us and just change the external -- and even internal -- view of ourselves because it can change very quickly," he said.

"I have made reference to it many times. The Manchester United game, our best performance of the season, was not that long ago and now the view is very different on the team.

"Confidence is a very fragile thing for the players as well, so anything that helps them re-find their best rhythm as quickly as possible is what we're seeking."

Mentions
FootballFA CupHowe EddieNewcastle UtdSunderland
Related Articles
Sunderland apologise after the stadium bar is redecorated with Newcastle slogans
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
Derby Week: The Tyne-Wear derby returns with its deep-rooted history and animosity
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe pushing to leave PSG, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
Updated
Tajon Buchanan joins Inter from Club Brugge, becomes first Canadian Serie A player
Manchester City's security personnel working with Grealish after 'devastating' burglary
Football Tracker: Serie A returns as major European countries focus on cup action
Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson's absence, says Pochettino
Lucas Paqueta is good enough to play for Manchester City, says ex-Hammer Tony Gale
Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another 'beautiful journey'
Haaland, De Bruyne and Doku close to Manchester City returns, says Guardiola
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe pushing to leave PSG, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings