Sunderland apologise after the stadium bar is redecorated with Newcastle slogans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Sunderland apologise after the stadium bar is redecorated with Newcastle slogans
Sunderland apologise after the stadium bar is redecorated with Newcastle slogans
Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus watches from the stands
Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus watches from the stands
Reuters
Sunderland's efforts to make Newcastle supporters feel welcome for Saturday's FA Cup match hit a sour note with home fans after the club plastered their fierce rivals' slogans all over a bar at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus apologised after images posted on social media showed signage at the Black Cats Bar, which is used by away fans, proclaiming "WE ARE UNITED" and "KEEP THE BLACK AND WHITE FLYING HIGH'.

Newcastle traditionally play in black and white stripes while Sunderland play in red and white.

"I would like to apologise to everyone associated with Sunderland AFC for the events that have unfolded today," Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"Like our supporters I was disgusted and hurt by the pictures circulating online of the inappropriate signs that have now been ripped down."

The cities of Sunderland and Newcastle in northeast England are separated by just 12 miles and their football teams have a long-standing rivalry which has been marred by violence and crowd trouble in the past.

The pair have not met since March 2016, with Sunderland now in the second-tier Championship after being relegated in 2017, and Saturday's Tyne–Wear derby takes on added significance with the two sides currently matched on 53 wins apiece.

Sunderland acknowledged "a serious error in judgement" and said the club's ownership group and board of directors had requested an immediate review "to determine how this process unfolded".

While home fans were livid, Newcastle supporters welcomed the decor changes, with a supporters group posting on social media that they could not "fault the hospitality" of their hosts.

Mentions
FootballFA CupSunderlandNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
Derby Week: The Tyne-Wear derby returns with its deep-rooted history and animosity
Arsenal face Liverpool and Newcastle to play Sunderland in FA Cup third round
Show more
Football
Germany defender Thilo Kehrer joins Monaco on loan from West Ham
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe pushing to leave PSG, Spurs and Napoli doing battle
Updated
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?
Ending trophy drought won't solve all of Tottenham's problems, says Postecoglou
USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen leaves Man City for MLS's Colorado Rapids
Late Gundogan penalty snatches win for Barcelona against stubborn Las Palmas
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit
Athletic Bilbao keep up fantastic form with battling win over struggling Sevilla
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe pushing to leave PSG, Spurs and Napoli doing battle
France overcome Norway to reach United Cup semi-finals
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
WTA roundup: Coco Gauff reaches Auckland quarters, Emma Raducanu defeated in three sets

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings