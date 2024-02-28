Wolves secure FA Cup quarter-final spot with tight win over Brighton

Wolverhampton Wanderers will head into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for just the second time in 21 years after a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion came courtesy of Mario Lemina’s second-minute strike at Molineux.

European qualification could be on the cards for either of these sides through their league placings this season, but the FA Cup could well provide a simpler path – especially with a quarter-final against Championship opposition waiting for the victor.

It was Wolves who cherished that opportunity more from the off, and Lemina pounced on Jason Steele’s dire mishandling of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s cross to slide in with just over a minute played.

Santiago Bueno could soon have added another as things looked to be heading more the way of Brighton’s recent 4-0 defeat to Luton than their 5-0 win at Sheffield United just two weeks later.

It didn’t quite pan out that way though, with the visitors instead gaining a degree of control on proceedings.

Jakub Moder’s curling shot looked to be headed for the corner as it brushed the outside of the post, before Facundo Buonanotte nodded wide from Pervis Estupiñán’s searching ball.

There were chances at the other end, and Steele made amends for his earlier error to beat Bellegarde to a loose ball, but Wolves were no doubt satisfied with the slender lead going into the break.

Roberto De Zerbi’s pep talk had his side on the front foot again after the restart, but a number of set-pieces yielded nothing better than Lewis Dunk’s wayward header.

Instead, the hosts’ prowess on the counter grew, with substitute Pedro Neto finding his feet and Rayan Aït-Nouri firing over after being allowed a free run at the Brighton defence.

Predictably, the Wolves goal came under siege in the final stages as their opponents searched desperately for parity, but José Sá remained notably untroubled between the sticks.

Match stats Flashscore

The home defence had to work hard, but a tremendous display of support from fans of an Old Gold persuasion helped them pull through to the final whistle, despite Steele almost nicking an equaliser as he went up for a corner in the final seconds.

Although just Coventry now stand in the way of a trip to Wembley’s hallowed turf, it may still be too early for Wolves fans to dream of a first FA Cup triumph since 1960, but they won’t have to go home with the same disappointment as Brighton, who will have to wait at least another year to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Max Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

