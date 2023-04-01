Vinicius named in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFA Club World Cup
  4. Vinicius named in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers
Vinicius named in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers
Vinicius who has not played since sustaining the injury during Real's win at Celta Vigo
Vinicius who has not played since sustaining the injury during Real's win at Celta Vigo
Reuters
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. (23) was named in Brazil's squad on Saturday for next month's World Cup qualifiers after being sidelined for a month due to a hamstring injury.

Vinicius who has not played since sustaining the injury during Real's win at Celta Vigo on August 25, missed the start of Brazil's qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said Vinicius could return for Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid.

Brazil, who beat both Bolivia and Peru this month, host Venezuela in Cuiaba on October 12 and take on Uruguay in Montevideo five days later.

They are level on six points with world champions Argentina but top the standings on goal difference.

Mentions
FootballFIFA Club World CupVinicius JuniorReal MadridCelta VigoAtl. MadridBrazil
Related Articles
Vinicius Jr overcomes injury for possible Real return against Atletico
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Packed derby day ahead, USWNT 's Megan Rapinoe retires
Updated
Megan Rapinoe retires from football with no regrets on activism
Best night of my life says Evans after helping Manchester United end slump
Brilliant Fernandes finish gives Man Utd much-needed win over Burnley
Guardiola praises Man City's resilience as Rodri sees red in win over Forest
Everton claim first league win of the season at sluggish Brentford
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts
Luton Town's first Premier League win is coming, says upbeat boss Rob Edwards
Sassuolo shock Juventus for first league loss after six-goal thriller
Most Read
Ireland edge out South Africa in spectacular Paris showdown
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Football Tracker: Packed derby day ahead, USWNT 's Megan Rapinoe retires
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings