Barcelona edge past 10-man Osasuna as Vitor Roque scores first goal for club

Roque celebrates his first goal for Barca
Roque celebrates his first goal for Barca
AFP
Vitor Roque scored a crucial first goal in Barcelona colours to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Osasuna at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, moving his new team up to third in La Liga as their opponents failed to score for the fourth straight away head to head match.

Barca were looking to get Saturday’s shock 5-3 defeat against Villarreal out of their system, but their start here was far from ideal as Ferran Torres was forced off injured in the opening 10 minutes. The first chance of the game did fall the hosts' way, but Robert Lewandowski could only head Ilkay Gundogan’s inviting free-kick wide, before the 35-year-old was unable to latch onto Joao Cancelo’s teasing cross.

Match stats
Flashscore

Osasuna were doing a good job of containing their illustrious opponents, with Unai Garcia putting in a vital challenge to thwart Fermin Lopez after he was found by Pedri. The substitute then couldn’t apply the finishing touch to Lamine Yamal’s superb ball, and Jules Kounde nodded over Gundogan’s corner, while at the other end, Lucas Torro’s header was flicked on by the visitors’ talisman Ante Budimir, but off target.

Despite Barca bossing possession, they didn’t seriously test Osasuna goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez in the first half, although straight after the break, Yamal should have done better than to fire straight at the 32-year-old following a nice touch by Lopez. 

Gundogan was the next player to spurn a glorious opportunity, failing to connect to another sumptuous Yamal cross, before Xavi controversially decided to take off Lopez for 18-year-old Vitor Roque. The decision paid off just a minute later though, as the Brazilian headed in at the near post from Cancelo’s exquisite outside-of-the-foot cross.

Vitor Roque's goal proved to be the difference
Profimedia

Osasuna’s problems were quickly compounded when Garcia was sent off for a second bookable offence after dragging down Vitor Roque. Yamal then looked set to double the Blaugrana’s advantage, but after a dazzling run, his shot was too close to Fernandez.

Jagoba Arrasate subsequently made a triple change to try and inspire a comeback, and one of those introduced, Raul Garcia, agonisingly dragged his effort wide before Jon Moncayola stung the palms of Inaki Pena from distance.

Los Rojillos couldn’t find an equaliser though and remain 12th after seeing their three-game unbeaten streak in the league come to an end. Barcelona, meanwhile, strengthened their grip on a top-four spot as they look to keep their title defence alive.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaOsasunaLaLiga
