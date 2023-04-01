Barcelona sign Manchester City's treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona sign Manchester City's treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer
Barcelona sign Manchester City's treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer
Gundogan left City as a club legend
Gundogan left City as a club legend
Profimedia
Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan (32) on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German signing a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

The midfielder has a contract until June 2025 with an option for a further year, while the Spanish champions said they have included a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($435.72 million).

Gundogan left City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.

"For me it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years," Gundogan said in a statement. "Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City.

"I have been lucky to have experienced so many unforgettable moments in my time here and to have been captain for this extra special season has been the greatest experience of my career."

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first recruit when he took over the reins at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund.

He proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped them seal several trophies.

Gundogan joins Barcelona
StatsPerform

Gundogan leaves City having made over 300 appearances, scoring 60 goals and grabbing 40 assists in all competitions.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said Gundogan had been "an inspiration to everyone".

"Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career." he added.

His experience will be invaluable to Barca coach Xavi after long-serving midfielder Sergio Busquets left at the end of the season after 18 years with the Catalan outfit.

Barcelona won the LaLiga title last season but failed to get out of the group stage in the Champions League and were knocked out in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaManchester CityGundogan IlkayBarcelonaTransfer News
Related Articles
Barcelona set to sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer from Man City
Manchester City include skipper Gundogan and Mendy on list of players set to be released
PSG considering Ilkay Gundogan signing to strengthen their squad this summer
Show more
Football
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
Updated
Footballer Benjamin Mendy to return to UK as he faces retrial for alleged sex offences
Mexico begin Gold Cup in style with thumping victory over Honduras in opener
Euro U21 roundup: Czechs snatch win from Germans, England and France advance to quarters
Updated
Gipuzkoa: The tiny Basque province proving to be a gold mine of top football managers
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea
Updated
Mikel Arteta wants stronger Arsenal squad to challenge Manchester City in the league
Miami-bound Messi recalls 'massive disappointment' of PSG Champions League woes
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director Rodrigo Ares De Parga leave after four months
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking after making light work of De Minaur
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24