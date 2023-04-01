Inigo Martinez joins Barcelona on a two-year deal from Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona have announced their second signing of the season, following Ilkay Gundogan (32). Inigo Martínez (32), who completed his contract with Athletic Bilbao, has signed for two years with a 400 million euro buy-out clause.

The centre-back had agreed to join the Catalan giants months ago. There had already been an attempt to sign him last summer, but Bilbao refused, believing they could convince the player to renew his contract.

However, this was not the case and the international had already given his word to Barcelona's directors that he would end his contract with Athletic and leave for free. Something that was very unfortunate in Bilbao, where his departure has been more than controversial.

Several weeks ago he underwent an exhaustive medical examination, taking into account all the physical problems he has suffered during the last season. Finally, he passed it and all that remained was the 'formality' of making the signing of the agreement official.

After waiting prudently until the start of the 23/24 financial-sporting season, for the sake of Fair Play, Inigo Martinez is now a Barca player until 30 June 2025, with a termination clause of 400 million euros.