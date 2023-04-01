Inigo Martinez joins Barcelona on a two-year deal from Athletic Bilbao

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Inigo Martinez joins Barcelona on a two-year deal from Athletic Bilbao
Inigo Martinez joins Barcelona on a two-year deal from Athletic Bilbao
Inigo Martinez signs for Barcelona for two seasons
Inigo Martinez signs for Barcelona for two seasons
FC Barcelona
Barcelona have announced their second signing of the season, following Ilkay Gundogan (32). Inigo Martínez (32), who completed his contract with Athletic Bilbao, has signed for two years with a 400 million euro buy-out clause.

The centre-back had agreed to join the Catalan giants months ago. There had already been an attempt to sign him last summer, but Bilbao refused, believing they could convince the player to renew his contract.

However, this was not the case and the international had already given his word to Barcelona's directors that he would end his contract with Athletic and leave for free. Something that was very unfortunate in Bilbao, where his departure has been more than controversial.

Several weeks ago he underwent an exhaustive medical examination, taking into account all the physical problems he has suffered during the last season. Finally, he passed it and all that remained was the 'formality' of making the signing of the agreement official.

After waiting prudently until the start of the 23/24 financial-sporting season, for the sake of Fair Play, Inigo Martinez is now a Barca player until 30 June 2025, with a termination clause of 400 million euros.

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaMartinez InigoGundogan IlkayLaLigaAth Bilbao
Related Articles
Barcelona sign Manchester City's treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer
Barcelona to begin LaLiga title defence at Getafe
Barcelona set to sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer from Man City
Show more
Football
Christophe Galtier reaches agreement with PSG to quit as head coach
Megan Rapinoe shaping US next generation at fourth World Cup
Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth World Cup on home soil
It's all in the details for Japan's World Cup-bound Shimizu
Forest Green's Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men's team
Arsenal reportedly agree deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice
South Korea call up US-born teenager Phair for Women's World Cup
Diniz appointed interim Brazil coach as Ancelotti pursuit continues
Drogba teams up with FIFPRO, ILO to educate African players about fake agents
Switzerland teenager Iman Beney out of World Cup with ACL tear
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal close in on Rice deal, Bayern determined to sign Kane
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend
Elena Rybakina says Roger Federer made her nervous, Carlos Alcaraz left jealous