Rafa Benitez agrees to become new Celta Vigo manager on three-year deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Rafa Benitez agrees to become new Celta Vigo manager on three-year deal
Rafa Benitez agrees to become new Celta Vigo manager on three-year deal
Rafael Benitez while in charge of Everton
Rafael Benitez while in charge of Everton
Reuters
Rafa Benitez (63) has reached an agreement with Celta Vigo to become manager on a three-year deal, the Spanish club said on Friday.

Benitez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, the UEFA Cup with Valencia (2004) and the Europa League with Chelsea (2013), returns to coaching over a year after being sacked by Everton in January 2022.

He will take charge of LaLiga side Celta on their 100-year anniversary, succeeding Carlos Carvalhal, who took was sacked earlier this month after a difficult season in which they had to fight until the last game to avoid relegation.

Benitez's last experience in Spain was in the 2015-16 season with Real Madrid, when he replaced Carlo Ancelotti only to be sacked six months later after a series of bad results, being replaced by Zinedine Zidane in January 2016.

"Rafa Benitez is one of the most successful coaches in the history of our country and has coached world-class teams in the main European leagues," Celta said.

"(In) our Centenary season, an unforgettable ... event for Celta's fans, (we will have) a formidable leader on the bench."

Mentions
FootballCelta VigoBenitez RafaelTransfer NewsLaLiga
Related Articles
Raphael Guerreiro joins Bayern on free transfer after seven years at Dortmund
Edin Dzeko joins Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Inter Milan, signing two-year deal
Manchester City set to bid for West Ham captain and Arsenal target Declan Rice
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Ruben Neves moves to Saudi Arabia, United make third bid for Mount
Updated
Ligue 1 club Marseille appoint Marcelino as manager to replace Igor Tudor
Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
FIFA confirm that the United States will host an expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025
Faruk Hadzibegic leaves job as Bosnia coach after Euro qualifying defeats
Bill Kenwright staying on as Everton chair while Farhad Moshiri joins board of directors
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist
Neymar faces hefty potential fine over Brazil property work due to environmental infractions
Naomi Girma tipped to be cornerstone of US defence for years
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Ruben Neves moves to Saudi Arabia, United make third bid for Mount
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out, Rublev and Ostapenko into semi-finals
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist