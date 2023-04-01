We're giving too much away, says Xavi after Barcelona draw at Rayo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. We're giving too much away, says Xavi after Barcelona draw at Rayo
We're giving too much away, says Xavi after Barcelona draw at Rayo
Xavi gestures from the dugout as Barcelona are held by Rayo Vallecano
Xavi gestures from the dugout as Barcelona are held by Rayo Vallecano
AFP
Spanish champions Barcelona slipped up in a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday in La Liga, continuing a worrying run of underwhelming performances.

Surprise leaders Girona and rivals Real Madrid in second now have the chance to extend their lead on the third-place Catalans over the next two days.

Unai Lopez drove Rayo ahead from long range in the first half but Barca levelled through Florian Lejeune's own goal in the 82nd minute.

The draw adds to the doubts around Barcelona, who have not been at their best for several weeks and face Porto on Tuesday seeking Champions League knock-out round qualification.

Robert Lewandowski looks on during Barcelona's draw against Rayo Vallecano
AFP

"I think it was a game of two halves, in the first we dominated but we weren't aggressive enough to cause damage," Xavi told DAZN.

"In the second we were, we scored a goal and could have had others ... we need to win these games if we want to win the league.

"We have to be self-critical, it's costing us too much this season giving things away ... in modern football a lot changes when they score against you."

Inaki Pena started in goal for Barca with Marc-Andre ter Stegen out with a back problem, while Xavi turned to the fit-again Frenkie de Jong to replace the injured Gavi in midfield.

The 19-year-old's cruciate ligament tear will keep him out for the season, with Barcelona losing a player the coach has described as the "soul" of the team.

Barcelona players wore shirts before kick off with his name on the back, and a message saying "we are with you, Gavi".

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal controls the ball
AFP

Pena spilled the ball the first time he was called into action but recovered quickly to clear up the danger.

The goalkeeper then denied Oscar Valentin after De Jong lost the ball on the edge of his own box.

Hosts Rayo started well, encouraged by having beaten Barca on three of their four previous clashes, including twice at their ramshackle Vallecas stadium.

They took the lead after 39 minutes when Lopez hammered a superb effort into the bottom right corner from around 30 yards out after the ball was cleared into his path.

Stole Dimitrievski dives for the ball against Barcelona
AFP

Rayo came close to adding a second in stoppage time but Alejandro Balde was alert to cut Jorge de Frutos' low cross out with two Rayo attackers ready to pounce.

Lack of intensity

Xavi said Barca would miss Gavi's "intensity, heart and courage" against Francisco Rodriguez's side and he was proven right, although they improved a little after the break.

Ferran Torres might have levelled early in the second half with a header but sent it too close to Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Xavi immediately replaced the winger, along with Oriol Romeu after another disappointing shift at the base of Barca's midfield, sending Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Felix on.

Pedri headed narrowly over from Robert Lewandowski's cross and Inigo Martinez nodded a Gundogan free kick off target too as Barca sought the equaliser.

Raphinha's raking effort struck the post and Rayo hacked Lewandowski's attempted finish from the rebound off the line.

Eventually the Catalans levelled with eight minutes remaining when Lejeune diverted Balde's cross into his own net, under pressure from Lewandowski.

Raphinha appealed for a penalty in stoppage time when he fell after Pacha Espino challenged him, but the officials did not oblige.

"We didn't play well, we weren't at the level that we can be," De Jong told DAZN.

"We have to work to improve - the plan is good, we are confident, everyone ran as much as they could.

"I think that we weren't good in possession."

Barcelona now have failed to beat Rayo in five matches and could fall six points behind Girona if their neigbours beat Athletic Bilbao on Monday at Montilivi.

Real Madrid, two points clear of Barca, visit Cadiz on Sunday, while fourth place Atletico Madrid host Mallorca later Saturday.

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaRayo VallecanoXaviLaLiga
Related Articles
Barcelona snatch point against Vallecano after late Robert Lewandowski goal
De Jong back in Barcelona squad for Rayo Vallecano clash, Ter Stegen ruled out
Table-toppers Girona challenge Spain's giants after stunning start to LaLiga season
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Newcastle score four against Chelsea, Bayer continue winning run
Updated
Protest banners fly over Etihad Stadium during Manchester City clash with Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen continue relentless form after cruising to win over Werder Bremen
Liverpool score late equaliser to draw with Manchester City at the Etihad
Australia boss Tony Gustavsson 'fully focused' on Olympics amid Sweden reports
Barcelona manager Xavi thinks single annual international break can reduce injuries
Managers should be 'more involved' in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta says honest opinions and emotions needed despite FA charge
Most Read
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Djokovic to keep Italy alive in Davis Cup semi-finals
Derby Week: Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers ready to battle for city
Game against Manchester City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings