De Jong back in Barcelona squad for Rayo Vallecano clash, Ter Stegen ruled out

However, the Catalans will be without first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was injured last week while training with Germany.
"Frenkie De Jong has been medically cleared. Marc ter Stegen has a lower back injury. He is out and his evolution will determine his availability," Barca said in a statement.
Ter Stegen's injury comes on top of the absence of Spain midfielder Gavi, who will miss several months with a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered on international duty.
Inaki Pena will be in goal against Rayo, coach Xavi Hernandez told a news conference on Friday.
He has called up reserve team players Unai Hernandez and Aleix Garrido as alternate midfielders.
Barcelona are third in LaLiga with 30 points, two behind second-place Real Madrid, who visit Cadiz on Sunday.
Girona, leaders with 34 points, host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.