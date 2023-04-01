De Jong back in Barcelona squad for Rayo Vallecano clash, Ter Stegen ruled out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. De Jong back in Barcelona squad for Rayo Vallecano clash, Ter Stegen ruled out
De Jong back in Barcelona squad for Rayo Vallecano clash, Ter Stegen ruled out
Frenkie De Jong is back in action this weekend
Frenkie De Jong is back in action this weekend
Reuters
Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong (26) has returned to the squad for Saturday's LaLiga game at Rayo Vallecano after two months out with an ankle injury, the club said on Friday.

However, the Catalans will be without first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was injured last week while training with Germany.

"Frenkie De Jong has been medically cleared. Marc ter Stegen has a lower back injury. He is out and his evolution will determine his availability," Barca said in a statement.

Ter Stegen's injury comes on top of the absence of Spain midfielder Gavi, who will miss several months with a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered on international duty.

Inaki Pena will be in goal against Rayo, coach Xavi Hernandez told a news conference on Friday.

He has called up reserve team players Unai Hernandez and Aleix Garrido as alternate midfielders.

Barcelona are third in LaLiga with 30 points, two behind second-place Real Madrid, who visit Cadiz on Sunday.

Girona, leaders with 34 points, host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

Full round of LaLiga fixtures
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonater Stegen Marc-Andrede Jong FrenkieRayo Vallecano
Related Articles
Table-toppers Girona challenge Spain's giants after stunning start to LaLiga season
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr sidelined with long-term thigh injury
Lewandowski on course to play in upcoming Clasico, says Barcelona's Xavi
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayern edge FC Koln as PSG host Monaco in Ligue 1 blockbuster
Updated
FIFA open disciplinary proceedings after Brazil versus Argentina brawl
Walter Mazzarri says it is too early to talk about Napoli season goals
Game against Manchester City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp
Marcus Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban following Copenhagen red card
Talent has no age, says Pioli as 15-year-old Camarda is called into Milan squad
Andre Onana ready to face Everton but Rasmus Hojlund doubtful, says Erik ten Hag
Fantasy Premier League: International break finally over as top captains go head-to-head
Guardiola says Manchester City innocent until proven guilty, hopeful Haaland is fit
Updated
Most Read
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Novak Djokovic sends Serbia into Davis Cup semi against Italy
Nottingham Forest striker Awoniyi facing long spell on sidelines after groin surgery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings