Winless Almeria strike late to draw against Sevilla in thrilling LaLiga encounter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Winless Almeria strike late to draw against Sevilla in thrilling LaLiga encounter
Winless Almeria strike late to draw against Sevilla in thrilling LaLiga encounter
Issac Romero of Sevilla on the ball during the match with Almeria
Issac Romero of Sevilla on the ball during the match with Almeria
AFP
Despite scoring the opening goal for the eighth time this season, Almeria once again failed to record a maiden league win of the campaign, although they rescued a point in stoppage-time to draw 2-2 with Sevilla.

Perhaps the only thing left to play for this season for Almeria is to avoid falling short of Sporting Gijon’s La Liga record-low 13-point tally, but they looked far from a side with no league wins to their name in the opening stages.

A particular bright spark was Luka Romero, who has shown promise in his limited minutes since joining on loan from Milan, although the 19-year-old’s quality of finish didn’t match his movement after he latched onto Jonathan Viera’s searching ball.

The defensive frailties that have got the Andalusian side into this position began to show as the half went on, allowing the dynamic attackers of Sevilla to set their sights on goal. Kike Salas had Luis Maximiano backpedalling as he looped a header against the bar, before Isaac Romero should probably have beaten the Portuguese stopper with any of his three attempts, and the visitors were left to rue those chances as they were hit on the counter before the break.

Viera drove his new side forward and played a perfectly weighted ball to Adrian Embarba, who came in from the left to slot under Orjan Nyland and notch his first of the campaign.

Almeria - Sevilla match stats
StatsPerform

The hosts weren’t resting on their laurels in the second half, and they successfully managed to lower the tempo from a frenzied end to the first period. Gaizka Garitano’s men could even have had a second when Viera hit over for the second time in the game, but they were ultimately on the wrong side of fortune in a four-minute period which exemplified their calamitous campaign.

Sevilla were propelled forward by Isaac, and in very similar fashion to Almeria’s opener, he slotted through Dodi Lukebakio for the substitute to fire across goal for the equaliser.

With that goal under their belts, the away side had the confidence to search for another, and they got it with just a few minutes remaining.

Suso’s corner ricocheted its way to Lucas Ocampos, who had an easy finish from just a few yards out. 

Many at the Power Horse Stadium thought things were done there, but Almería had the last laugh as Marko Milovanovic rose to head into the bottom corner and salvage a point for his side.

 Sevilla will be disappointed to surrender the lead after working so hard to come from behind, while Almería fail once again to end their remarkable La Liga-record 31-game winless streak.

Full standings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jonathan Viera (Almeria)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAlmeriaSevilla
Related Articles
Leaders Real Madrid turn attention to ex-boss Benitez's struggling Celta Vigo
Robert Lewandowski helping champions Barcelona cling on in LaLiga title race
Tough Las Palmas visit offers Real Madrid chance to take La Liga lead
Show more
Football
Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Lazio lose third consecutive Serie A match as Udinese come away from Rome with a win
Barcelona will face a better Napoli side than in the first leg, says Calzona
Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system, confirms league
Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City
Arteta 'amazed' Arsenal lead Liverpool and Manchester City in title race
Barcelona face biggest game of the season against Napoli, says Xavi
EXCLUSIVE: Ze Roberto on Brazil's new direction & Bayer Leverkusen's success
Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations hero Haller to miss next two friendlies
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
How the Premier League title race stands with 10 games to play
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool robbed of penalty in thrilling draw with Man City
Sinner and Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents to make fourth round, Rublev loses

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings