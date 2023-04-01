Barcelona women's coach Jonatan Giraldez to step down at end of season

Giraldez has been linked with a move to the NWSL
Reuters
Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez (32) is to leave the club at the end of the Liga F season, the Spanish champions announced on Monday.

Giraldez, who took charge of the club in 2021, has won the Liga F title two times in dominant fashion, with Barcelona losing just one out of 72 league games under the Spaniard.

He guided them to the Women's Champions League title in 2023, also winning the Copa de la Reina and two Spanish Super Cups to establish Barcelona as one of Europe's top teams.

"I informed the club that I don't intend to renew my contract," Giraldez told reporters on Monday.

"I want to leave them enough time to sort things out and find the best possible future. Last Friday I told the players and staff about the situation. I wanted them to know the reasons for my decision."

Giraldez has been linked with a move to America's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in recent weeks.

Asked about the links, Giraldez said: "I can only say it's outside of Europe. I would not want to compete against Barca."

Barcelona are top of the Liga F standings on 36 points after 12 games, nine ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

