Chelsea sign teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on seven-year deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Chelsea sign teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on seven-year deal
Chelsea sign teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on seven-year deal
Ugochukwu donning the Chelsea kit
Ugochukwu donning the Chelsea kit
Chelsea.com
Chelsea have signed teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu (19) from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes on a seven-year contract with an option of another year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Chelsea had paid Rennes about 27.5 million euros ($30.15 million) for the player.

Ugochukwu, a France under-19 international, was a regular at Rennes last season, helping the club finish fourth in the French top flight and making the Europa League knockout stage.

"We're delighted Lesley is joining Chelsea. He is an impressive young player who has already made his mark in Ligue 1," Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley told the club website.

"He has a huge amount of potential and we know he is going to continue to develop and improve. We are pleased that he has joined us (on tour) in the U.S. and that he will be able to integrate with the squad quickly."

Ugochukwu joined the Rennes youth system aged eight and made his senior debut just after his 17th birthday, becoming the club's fourth-youngest debutant at the time.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Premier LeagueRennesChelseaUgochukwu ChimuanyaTransfer News
Related Articles
Ligue 1 side Marseille swoop for veteran striker Aubameyang from Chelsea
Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos
Southampton reject Lavia bid from Liverpool - why is the midfielder so widely wanted?
Show more
Football
Marta moved to tears as Brazil World Cup hopes hang in the balance
Revolution head coach Bruce Arena suspended amid allegations of 'inappropriate' remarks
Jordi Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Lionel Messi in Miami
Sadio Mane joins Saudi side Al-Nassr after tricky season at Bayern Munich
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Raya and Arsenal agree personal terms, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Updated
Pernille Harder 'hungry for more' as Denmark set their sights on Australia
Sweden manager Gerhardsson plans to use luxury of resting players against Argentina
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven
Lucas Hernandez says PSG 'adapting' to Luis Enrique as pre-season woes mount
World Cup organisers relieved after Australia avoid group stage exit
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Raya and Arsenal agree personal terms, Mane joins Al-Nassr
James masterclass helps irresistible England thump China to top Group D
World Cup upsets keep United States on their toes ahead of Portugal match
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |