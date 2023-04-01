Christophe Galtier reaches agreement with PSG to quit as head coach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Christophe Galtier reaches agreement with PSG to quit as head coach
Christophe Galtier reaches agreement with PSG to quit as head coach
Christophe Galtier leaves Paris Saint-Germain after just one year in charge
Christophe Galtier leaves Paris Saint-Germain after just one year in charge
AFP
Christophe Galtier (56) will leave his position as coach of Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing a severance package with the French champions, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Wednesday.

Galtier, who had a year remaining on his contract, is widely expected to be replaced on the PSG bench by former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique (53).

The club have called a press conference at their training ground for later on Wednesday when the new coach is set to be unveiled.

News of Galtier's departure from the Qatar-owned club had been expected ever since the end of the last Ligue 1 season at the start of June.

The former Saint-Etienne, Lille and Nice coach was appointed a year ago and led PSG to a French record 11th title.

However, they finished just a point ahead of runners-up Lens after losing seven games after the turn of the year.

Their league success was also overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Champions League in the last 16 to Bayern Munich. PSG also went out of the French Cup at the same stage to Marseille.

In addition, the final weeks of Galtier's reign were marred by accusations that he made racist remarks about players during his previous job at Nice.

He has vehemently denied the accusations but will stand trial in December on charges of "moral harassment and discrimination on the grounds of actual or supposed membership or non-membership of a particular ethnic group, nation, alleged race or religion", according to prosecutors in Nice.

The offences are punishable by three years' imprisonment and a 45,000 euro (£38,500) fine.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Paris SGGaltier Christophe
Related Articles
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier arrested after accusations of racism
PSG to begin title defence at home to Lorient as 2023/24 Ligue 1 fixtures are announced
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
Show more
Football
Megan Rapinoe shaping US next generation at fourth World Cup
Inigo Martinez joins Barcelona on a two-year deal from Athletic Bilbao
Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth World Cup on home soil
It's all in the details for Japan's World Cup-bound Shimizu
Forest Green's Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men's team
Arsenal reportedly agree deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice
South Korea call up US-born teenager Phair for Women's World Cup
Diniz appointed interim Brazil coach as Ancelotti pursuit continues
Drogba teams up with FIFPRO, ILO to educate African players about fake agents
Switzerland teenager Iman Beney out of World Cup with ACL tear
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal close in on Rice deal, Bayern determined to sign Kane
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend
Elena Rybakina says Roger Federer made her nervous, Carlos Alcaraz left jealous