Fabio Grosso sacked by Lyon, Pierre Sage to act as interim head coach

Fabio Grosso sacked by Lyon, Pierre Sage to act as interim head coach
Grosso only lasted two months in Lyon
Grosso only lasted two months in Lyon
Profimedia
After another defeat at the weekend, Fabio Grosso (46) was sacked by his Olympique Lyonnais' management on Thursday.

According to L'Équipe Grosso was sacked by Lyon on Thursday morning. Pierre Sage (44), the director of the training centre, will take over as interim coach from today and will be on the bench against Lens this weekend.

After seven games in charge, the Italian coach won just once, drawing twice and losing four times.

Lyon are last in Ligue 1
Flashscore

In the eyes of his chairman John Textor, with whom he spoke this week, this record is far too poor. It was Grosso's first job in management in Ligue 1 and his first major disappointment.

Lyon issued a statement on Thursday afternoon announcing the official appointment of Sage as interim coach.

Sage is set to have his first experience on the bench as a number one. Director of the training centre since the summer, he returned to the club after a one-and-a-half-year stint working alongside Habib Beye at Red Star.

In the past, he was Lyon's youth coach between 2019 and 2021, with some success. Renowned for his tactical science and know-how, he could well make a name for himself.

