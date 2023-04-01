Skelly sparks to life to grab late Lyon draw against Metz

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Skelly sparks to life to grab late Lyon draw against Metz
Skelly sparks to life to grab late Lyon draw against Metz
Lyon are still looking for their first win in Ligue 1
Lyon are still looking for their first win in Ligue 1
AFP
Lyon remain rooted to the foot of the Ligue 1 table despite Skelly Alvero rescuing a late point at the Groupama Stadium following an Ablie Jallow wonderstrike. The result sees Metz maintain the six-point cushion over Les Gones, now unbeaten in their last four league head-to-heads.

It is 35 years since Lyon last plied their trade outside of the French top-flight, but still without victory this season has seen the oddsmakers cut the home side to 4/1 from 100/1 at the start of the campaign to be relegated. Following the horrifying ordeal Fabio Grosso’s men went through in Marseille last week, loanee forward Mama Balde should have put his side in front inside the first minute. He timed his run perfectly after being set free down the right, but symptomatic of the season he is having on only his second start, his effort was tame down to the left of Alexandre Oukidja.

Unfortunately for Algerian Oukidja, that save was his final action as he was replaced by the young French Ligue 1 debutant Guillaume Dietsch due to injury. In years gone by he would have expected a bombardment of shots at the home of Lyon, but Les Gones played out the remainder of the half without a single shot on goal and required the services of their own goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to keep Jallow out twice in succession.

Failing to lead at half-time in all but one of their fixtures, Grosso clearly delivered the hairdryer treatment at half-time with his side showing moments of brightness following the restart. First, it was Skelly Alvero with a long-range effort, before an Alexandre Lacazette effort on the swivel which Dietsch somehow got his body in the way of.

Again, following a flurry of chances the slumber continued with neither side creating much in attack until Jallow produced a moment of individual brilliance worthy of settling any game. With his back to goal, he flicked the ball beyond two flailing Lyon defenders, before unleashing a thunderbolt left-footed beyond Lopes. The shackles were now off for Lyon, finding themselves chasing yet another game. Not to be outdone by Jallow’s strike, Alvero found one of his own to bring his side level and lift the anxious home crowd.

Lyon vs Metz player ratings
Flashscore

Flashscore Player of the Match: Ablie Jallow (FC Metz)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLyonMetzLigue 1
Related Articles
Lille fans banned from going to Marseille due to fears of violence
Marseille's match with Lyon rescheduled for December after bus attack postponement
French government condemns 'disgusting' Marseille fan violence before postponed Lyon clash
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Liverpool head to Luton, Monaco lead against Brest
Updated
Nottingham Forest manage three points against Aston Villa
Arsenal stand behind manager Arteta on criticism of Premier League officiating
Underwhelming? Why this dousing of Chelsea expectations can be good for Pochettino's players
Kompany says he understands Burnley fan jeers after Palace defeat
Newcastle's Bruno and Willock racially abused on social media after Arsenal game
Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 Women's World Cup
Murphy could be sidelined three months with injury, says Newcastle boss Howe
Marcelo says Libertadores title bigger than Champions League wins with Real Madrid
Most Read
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
Football Tracker: Liverpool head to Luton, Monaco lead against Brest
Furious Arteta slams VAR and says Arsenal loss to Newcastle 'a disgrace'
'Emotional' Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings