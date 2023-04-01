Julien Stephan returns to replace Bruno Genesio as Rennes coach

Julien Stephan returns to replace Bruno Genesio as Rennes coach
Julien Stephan during his last stint with Rennes
Julien Stephan during his last stint with Rennes
Reuters
Rennes have appointed Julien Stephan (47) as manager to replace Bruno Genesio (57) who stepped down for personal reasons, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

Genesio had been Rennes manager since 2021 when he took over from Stephan, who returns to the club which he steered to their first ever Champions League qualification in 2020.

"Bruno Genesio is stepping down as head coach of Stade Rennais FC, he will be replaced by Julien Stephan," the club said in a statement.

"By mutual agreement, and for personal reasons, Bruno Genesio is stepping down as head coach."

Rennes are currently 13th in Ligue 1 with 12 points from 12 games, with just two wins this season. They host Reims in their next game next Sunday.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Rennes
