Marseille sign Brazil defender Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid

Marseille sign Brazil defender Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid
Renan Lodi in pre-season training with Atletico Madrid
Marseille have signed Brazil defender Renan Lodi (25) from Spanish LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Marseille did not reveal the length of the contract nor the transfer fee, but the local media said the deal could be worth 13 million euros.

Lodi, who spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at the Premier League side Nottingham Forest, joined Atletico in June 2019 from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense. He was part of the Atletico team that won the LaLiga title in 2020-21.

During his time in Brazil, the left back won the Copa Sudamericana in 2018.

He made his Brazil debut in a friendly 1-1 draw with Senegal in October 2019 and has 16 caps so far.

