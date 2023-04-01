Bournemouth sign midfielder Romain Faivre from Lyon for 15 million euros

Faivre in action for Lorient
Faivre in action for Lorient
Reuters
Bournemouth have signed French midfielder Romain Faivre (24) from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, both clubs said on Thursday.

Faivre had signed a long-term deal, Premier League side Bournemouth said, and would remain in the French top flight in the 2023-24 season on loan at Lorient, where he played in the second half of the last campaign.

Lyon transferred Faivre for 15 million euros ($16.83 million), to which 10% of the capital gain could be added in the event of the player's future sale, the French club said.

Faivre, who turns 25 on Friday, joined Lyon in January 2022 from Brest following three years at AS Monaco, where he mainly played for the reserve team.

