PSG sign midfielder Ugarte from Sporting for 60 million euros as their rebuild continues

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. PSG sign midfielder Ugarte from Sporting for 60 million euros as their rebuild continues
PSG sign midfielder Ugarte from Sporting for 60 million euros as their rebuild continues
Ugarte has signed a 5-year contract with PSG until 2028
Ugarte has signed a 5-year contract with PSG until 2028
Reuters
Paris St Germain have signed Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte (22) from Sporting Lisbon for 60 million euros ($65.32 million), with the defensive midfielder signing a five-year contract, the two clubs said on Friday.

A prodigy who made his first-team debut for hometown club CA Fenix at the age of 15, Ugarte moved to Portugal to play for Famalicao before being snapped up by Sporting.

Ugarte was called up for the World Cup in Qatar last year and has eight caps for Uruguay.

"I'm really happy to take this big step in my career at such a great club," Ugarte said in a statement. "I'm going to give my all for Paris Saint-Germain."

Ugarte is PSG's third new recruit in the close season after they signed centre back Milan Skriniar (28) and forward Marco Asensio (27) on free transfers from Inter Milan and Real Madrid respectively.

The club also sacked manager Christophe Galtier on Wednesday and replaced him with former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

Mentions
FootballUgarte ManuelSporting LisbonParis SGLigue 1Transfer News
Related Articles
Pairs Saint Germain sign Milan Skirniar and Marco Asensio on free transfers
PSG will not let Mbappe go for free, says club president Al-Khelaifi
Inter Milan announce the departures of Skriniar, D'Ambrosio and Gagliardini
Show more
Football
Defender William Saliba commits future to Arsenal after signing new long-term contract
Mbappe "honoured" to tour father's native Cameroon on his summer break from PSG
UEFA relax multi-club ownership rules which allow Milan and Villa to compete in Europe
England's James would love to step out of brother's shadow ahead of World Cup
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Ugarte signing from Sporting, United close in on Onana
Updated
Leeds United set for another exhilarating ride with Daniel Farke at the helm
England's Morgan relieved at first World Cup call-up after lengthy spell on the sidelines
'This country isn't just white': A diverse U.S. squad heads to women's World Cup
Brazil president Lula not a fan of Carlo Ancelotti as national coach
Host nations Australia and NZ cleared to fly Indigenous flags at Women's World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Ugarte signing from Sporting, United close in on Onana
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka edges through, Murray to continue Tsitsipas showdown later

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |