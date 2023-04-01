PSG sign France international defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern for 40 million euros

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. PSG sign France international defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern for 40 million euros
PSG sign France international defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern for 40 million euros
Hernandez has moved to PSG for around 40 million euros
Hernandez has moved to PSG for around 40 million euros
Reuters
Paris Saint Germain have signed defender Lucas Hernandez (27) from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 champions said on Sunday.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed but French media reported that PSG had paid Bayern a fee of 40 million euros ($43.87 million) plus add-ons for the player.

"I'm really excited! I've been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it's finally happened. It's a very special day for me and I'm very happy to be here," Hernandez said in a statement.

Atletico Madrid, Hernandez's boyhood club, will also receive a significant fee, according to Spanish media reports.

The France international made 107 appearances for the German league champions since his arrival in 2019 but played only seven league games last season after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture injury at the World Cup that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Hernandez, PSG's fifth new signing, joins midfielders Manuel Ugarte and Lee Kang-in, central defender Milan Skriniar and forward Marco Asensio.

The club also sacked manager Christophe Galtier on Wednesday and replaced him with former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Hernandez LucasBayern MunichParis SGTransfer News
Related Articles
Mbappe calls PSG 'divisive team' as contract standoff drags on further into window
PSG sign midfielder Ugarte from Sporting for 60 million euros as their rebuild continues
PSG will not let Mbappe go for free, says club president Al-Khelaifi
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce signing of Hernandez, Galatasaray close in on Icardi
Updated
Dynamo Kyiv criticise Fenerbahce for pre-season games in Russia amid war tensions
Leicester appoint former Manchester City and Chelsea keeper Caballero as assistant manager
Former Barcelona midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suarez dies aged 88
Norway's Ada Hegerberg hopes to make up for lost time at World Cup
Pochettino to help Chelsea trio with personalised method after last season's struggles
Captain Ji eyeing surprise World Cup run for South Koreans, taking Morocco inspiration
South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in signs for PSG from Real Mallorca
US forward Rapinoe to retire after current season after hugely successful career
Updated
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce signing of Hernandez, Galatasaray close in on Icardi
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve at Wimbledon
Mbappe calls PSG 'divisive team' as contract standoff drags on further into window

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |