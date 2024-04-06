PSG home struggles continue after draw with bottom-of-the-table Clermont

PSG were held to a draw
PSG were held to a draw
Profimedia
Paris Saint-Germain scored a late equaliser to avoid losing for just the second time in Ligue 1 this season, although the 1-1 draw with basement boys Clermont Foot extended the Parisians' winless run in the league at the Parc des Princes to three matches.

With one eye on the upcoming clash with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, Luis Enrique took advantage of playing at home against Ligue 1’s bottom side by making 11 changes from their midweek cup triumph.

And although PSG were dominant from the start, they struggled to create clear-cut chances, and the visitors took advantage to move into a shock lead after 32 minutes.

A superb layoff from Alan Virginius was turned goalwards by Habib Keïta, and although a deflection saw the ball loop into the air, Milan Škriniar could only help the ball into the back of the net as he tried desperately to clear.

Clermont celebrate their opening goal
AFP

The Parisians thought they had equalised right on the stroke of half time when Senny Mayulu turned on the edge of the box before lashing home a wonderful equaliser, but a VAR review showed a clear foul by Yoram Zague in the build-up.

The second half started predictably with the hosts pinning Clermont back and trying to find an equaliser, but Pascal Gastien’s side continued to cling to their lead when Achraf Hakimi’s effort struck the underside of the bar and bounced to safety.

The Lancers were defending well and frustrating their hosts, so Enrique chose to throw Kylian Mbappé into the fray with just over 20 minutes remaining, but he could only head into the arms of Massamba Ndiaye when the ball rebounded to him after Hakimi hit the bar for a second time.

Match stats
Statsperform

Mbappé’s introduction finally paid off with five minutes to go when he slipped Gonçalo Ramos through on goal and the Portuguese striker made no mistake with his finish to restore parity.

Wave after wave of PSG pressure came their way, but Clermont held on for a valiant point, though they remain seven points from safety. PSG, meanwhile, move 13 points clear at the summit as yet another Ligue 1 crown draws ever closer.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Massamba Ndiaye (Clermont Foot)

See a summary of the game here

Mentions
FootballLigue 1PSGClermont
