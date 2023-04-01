Wasteful PSG fail to go top after being held to goalless draw by Clermont

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Wasteful PSG fail to go top after being held to goalless draw by Clermont
Wasteful PSG fail to go top after being held to goalless draw by Clermont
Mbappe couldn't find a way through
Mbappe couldn't find a way through
AFP
Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to return to the top of the Ligue 1 table as strugglers Clermont held Luis Enrique’s men to a goalless draw.

PSG were handed a boost before kick-off, with the news that Kylian Mbappe – who limped off in their thrashing of Marseille last week – was fit to start.

He immediately appeared their most dangerous player, creating the first big opportunity by skipping beyond his marker before finding Ousmane Dembele, only for his effort to be brilliantly saved by Mory Diaw.

Surprisingly, Clermont were the better side for large periods of the first half, but carving out the chances to trouble Gianluigi Donnarumma was another matter.

The visitors continued to look the more threatening outfit regardless, but both Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani found themselves denied by the impressive Diaw.

The match stats
Flashscore

A strong first-half display from the Clermont goalkeeper was nearly undone moments into the second period though. His erratic punch landed at the feet of Dembele, but the winger's effort was eventually deflected over the bar.

A moment of madness certainly set the tone for a high-paced sequence of play, which saw the Lancers finally go close to an opener. Cheick Oumar Konaté’s strike from the inside right was beaten away by Donnarumma, before Mbappe countered at frightening pace and saw a shot of his own rattle the woodwork.

Try as they might, Enrique’s men couldn’t find a way through, with Diaw again on hand to deny Goncalo Ramos and Kolo Muani, who both missed gilt-edged chances to win it late on.

Though PSG’s six-match run without an away clean sheet may have ended, there’s no doubt the Parisians will travel back to the capital disappointed, especially after scoring 11 times across their previous two visits to Clermont.

Meanwhile, the Lancers’ resilient display saw them leapfrog Lyon and move off the foot of the table, with Gastien’s players clearly responding to his rallying cry for points after a miserable start to the season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mory Diaw (Clermont)

Mentions
FootballLigue 1ClermontParis SG
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Bayern draw with Leipzig, late winner for Spurs against 9-men Liverpool
Updated
PSG should take action over homophobic chants, says French Sports Minister
Ramos nets brace as PSG dominate old rivals Marseille in Le Classique
Show more
Football
Spurs beat nine-man Liverpool with late goal in controversial win
Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona
Bayern Munich fight back against RB Leipzig to earn point
Luton learned valuable lessons to secure first Premier League win
Hee-Chan Hwang the hero as Manchester City suffer shock defeat at Wolves
Havertz off the mark as Arsenal breeze past Bournemouth and move into top four
First-half Andersen strike enough for Crystal Palace to beat Man Utd
Osimhen continues to hit back at critics as he scores for Napoli in win over Lecce
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Football Tracker: Bayern draw with Leipzig, late winner for Spurs against 9-men Liverpool
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings