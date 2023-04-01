Wasteful PSG fail to go top after being held to goalless draw by Clermont

Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to return to the top of the Ligue 1 table as strugglers Clermont held Luis Enrique’s men to a goalless draw.

PSG were handed a boost before kick-off, with the news that Kylian Mbappe – who limped off in their thrashing of Marseille last week – was fit to start.

He immediately appeared their most dangerous player, creating the first big opportunity by skipping beyond his marker before finding Ousmane Dembele, only for his effort to be brilliantly saved by Mory Diaw.

Surprisingly, Clermont were the better side for large periods of the first half, but carving out the chances to trouble Gianluigi Donnarumma was another matter.

The visitors continued to look the more threatening outfit regardless, but both Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani found themselves denied by the impressive Diaw.

A strong first-half display from the Clermont goalkeeper was nearly undone moments into the second period though. His erratic punch landed at the feet of Dembele, but the winger's effort was eventually deflected over the bar.

A moment of madness certainly set the tone for a high-paced sequence of play, which saw the Lancers finally go close to an opener. Cheick Oumar Konaté’s strike from the inside right was beaten away by Donnarumma, before Mbappe countered at frightening pace and saw a shot of his own rattle the woodwork.

Try as they might, Enrique’s men couldn’t find a way through, with Diaw again on hand to deny Goncalo Ramos and Kolo Muani, who both missed gilt-edged chances to win it late on.

Though PSG’s six-match run without an away clean sheet may have ended, there’s no doubt the Parisians will travel back to the capital disappointed, especially after scoring 11 times across their previous two visits to Clermont.

Meanwhile, the Lancers’ resilient display saw them leapfrog Lyon and move off the foot of the table, with Gastien’s players clearly responding to his rallying cry for points after a miserable start to the season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mory Diaw (Clermont)