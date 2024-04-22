EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Stars’ Sunday Abe downplays relegation talk after Enyimba draw

Sunshine Stars may have slipped up against title-challengers Enyimba, but captain Sunday Abe (33) remains confident that his team will not be relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Kennedy Boboye's team had to settle for a single point at the Ondo State Sports Complex, relinquishing their lead to secure a 1-1 draw against Finidi George's Peoples' Elephant.

Looking destined for a victory thanks to Pius Awosanmi’s opener, the visitors ensured the keenly-contested outing ended all square with Chidiebere Nnachi's 71st-minute leveller, missing the chance to steer clear from the relegation zone.

Nonetheless, the former Nigeria youth international remains steadfast in his belief that Sunshine Stars will avoid relegation from the Nigerian topflight, even amidst the team's inability to secure a victory in their last five matches.

“It's truly disheartening that we couldn't secure a win against Enyimba, even though we gave it our all. We went into the game with a strong desire to win, especially after our loss at Sporting Lagos. Unfortunately, the result didn't show just how hard we fought,” Abe told Flashscore.

“Before our opponents levelled the score, we had chances to secure the victory, but that's just how football goes sometimes.

“We understand the importance of the situation, and we're committed to continuing the fight and I strongly believe that we will remain in the NPFL next season.”

The issues plaguing Sunshine Stars

It is concerning that the Owena Whale has failed to reignite last season’s form that saw them finish in the top three in the abridged league, earning a spot in the Super Six where they ultimately placed fourth.

While they began this season looking like title contenders, they now need to perform at their peak to avoid relegation to the Nigeria National League.

He continued: “We started the season well but a whole lot of things happened to the team and that really disrupted our momentum.

“First off, we were ambushed by gunmen while en route to a league match against Bendel Insurance. It was a tragic incident that resulted in the loss of our kit manager, and it's been incredibly challenging for us to overcome that trauma.

“As we saw many players leave Sunshine Stars, the club management brought in some young talents. It took them some time to adjust and settle in properly.

“I'm not trying to make excuses, but these factors have definitely played a role in our current situation.”

Sunshine Stars in the league standings Flashscore

The Significance of Oboabona and Adeniji

Among the players signed by Sunshine Stars were former Nigeria internationals Godfrey Oboabona and Tunde Adeniji. Both had previously represented the Akure-based outfit before venturing abroad.

Before helping Nigeria win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under coach Stephen Keshi, Oboabona played a prominent role in the team's finish in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League in 2012.

After an impressive 2014/15 season, Adeniji signed a three-year deal with Bulgarian club Levski Sofia. Abe highlights the importance of both players in Boboye’s squad.

He added: “It's truly an honour to welcome these big names back to the squad. I played with them during their first stints and I can attest to their contributions which remain evergreen.

“Their return raised some questions, but I have to admit that the experience they've brought has been priceless. Younger players really admire them as role models and aspire to replicate their success in football.

“Even when they're not on the field, they're always there cheering the team on, and that's the least we expect from them.”

Sunshine Stars have struggled for consistency Flashscore

Can Boboye turn Sunshine Stars' around?

Abe also reserved praises for coach Boboye while describing him as a "father figure" for the team.

The tactician made a surprising comeback to the team for a second stint after Edith Agoye was sacked due to disappointing results in the first half of the league.

Before coming back, he had guided Plateau United and Akwa United to Nigeria Professional Football League title victories.

“Besides his effective tactics, coach Boboye's presence has fostered unity and kept us focused, even though it hasn't translated into our results yet.

“He's undoubtedly a father figure to us, and we believe he has the ability to bring the club back to its glory days.”

Sunshine Stars will be visiting Shooting Stars on April 28th for a local derby, hoping to break their streak of poor performances and improve their chances of staying afloat.