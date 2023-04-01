Adebayo the star as Luton stun Brighton 4-0 upon Premier League return

  Adebayo the star as Luton stun Brighton 4-0 upon Premier League return
Adebayo scored three in Luton's huge win
AFP
Elijah Adebayo’s (26) hat-trick led Luton Town to their biggest top-flight win since January 1989 as the Hatters produced a commanding 4-0 home victory against Brighton & Hove Albion to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

Moments after Luton captain Tom Lockyer completed his lap of honour just one month after collapsing on the pitch at Bournemouth, the Hatters found themselves two goals to the good following a whirlwind opening three minutes.

From kick-off, Luton closed down Brighton immediately and broke forward with Carlton Morris knocking down Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross for Adebayo to head into the top corner after 18 seconds.

Kenilworth Road quickly erupted again as Albert Sambi Lokonga’s lofted 50-yard pass over the Seagulls’ defence released Ogbene, who rounded Jason Steele and tapped into the net.

Still in search of their first league goal of 2024, Brighton came close when Danny Welbeck almost delivered with a snapshot across the face of goal that skidded wide of the post.

The attempt couldn’t spark a Seagulls revival as Luton ended the half 3-0 up with Ross Barkley feeding through Adebayo, who tucked his sixth home goal of the season into the bottom corner.

Key stats from Luton's win at full time
Flashscore

Luton were determined to secure a third consecutive victory and Jordan Clark thought he’d fired in a fourth goal just three minutes after the break but his effort was ruled out for offside.

A clinical Adebayo then made no mistake in netting the Hatters’ fourth when the striker pounced on Alfie Doughty’s deflected corner inside the six-yard area and headed into the net for his first career hat-trick.

With a comfortable four-goal cushion, Rob Edwards’ Luton took their foot off the pedal for the closing stages and closed out a vital win that lifts the Hatters out of the relegation zone.

Brighton struggled to impose themselves on the game after conceding twice in the opening three minutes and a three-match winless run without scoring will be a concern for Roberto De Zerbi and his side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Elijah Adebayo (Luton)

See all of the stats from this match here.

