Aston Villa ease past Bournemouth to strengthen Premier League top-four position

Aston Villa strengthened their top four prospects with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at Villa Park on Sunday.

High on confidence after following up a 2-0 PL win over Arsenal by booking their spot in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, Villa began positively here.

Having started the move, Pau Torres came close to getting on the end of an inviting Moussa Diaby cross before the France international misdirected a Leon Bailey cut-back minutes later.

As the half went on, Bournemouth grew into the contest, and after a short period of pressure, they had the chance to take the lead from the spot when Matty Cash brought down Milos Kerkez. With the Premier League Golden Boot still in sight, Dominic Solanke stepped up to convert his 18th league goal of the campaign.

It looked as though the Cherries would carry that lead into the interval, yet former Bournemouth loanee Morgan Rogers had other ideas, taking Bailey’s pass in his stride before cutting back and smashing the ball in at the near post on the stroke of half-time.

No Premier League side has conceded more goals in the 15 minutes after the break than the hosts, yet it was Villa who netted in the 57th minute to turn the game on its head.

Involved once more, Rogers received the ball on the half-turn and picked out Ollie Watkins, who showed brilliant close control to cut back and slip in Diaby to slot home.

Penalty shootout hero Emiliano Martinez was unable to thwart Solanke from the spot in the first period, but he was called into action to perverse Villa’s lead when he denied Dango Ouattara from point-blank range just after the hour mark.

However, Villa were the dominant side for the majority of the contest, and with just over 10 minutes to play, they extended their advantage when Rogers found Watkins, who continued to cause the Cherries issues, forcing Neto off his line to leave Bailey with a simple tap-in which wrapped up victory.

Late chances from substitute Enes Unal were immaterial, as the result sees Unai Emery’s men put their checkered recent home form to one side, securing three potentially vital points as they put six points between themselves and fifth-placed Tottenham, albeit having played two more matches.

For Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth, defeat is far from disastrous having mathematically guaranteed safety, with a top-half finish not yet beyond them despite a tricky run-in featuring away trips to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

