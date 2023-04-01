Bournemouth's Hamed Traore sidelined after contracting malaria

Bournemouth's Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore (23) will be out for a long spell after being treated in hospital for malaria following last month's international break, the Premier League club's manager Andoni Iraola (41) said on Friday.

Traore was not included in the Ivorian hosts' squad for next month's African Cup of Nations and will undergo further medical tests as he completes his recovery at home.

"The past few weeks have been a tough situation for him personally and from a sporting perspective," said Iraola. "We have to make sure that he is ok and he recovers properly, he will be out for some time."

Malaria is a curable disease with symptoms starting within 10 to 15 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito, according to the World Health Organisation.

Traore joined Bournemouth permanently in the close season after arriving on loan from Serie A club Sassuolo in January. He has made 10 league appearances, the latest in early November.

He has eight caps for the Ivory Coast, including playing in the first round of World Cup qualifiers last month.