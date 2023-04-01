Chelsea reportedly agree deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea reportedly agree deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton
Chelsea reportedly agree deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton
Lavia made 34 appearances for Southampton
Lavia made 34 appearances for Southampton
Reuters
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia (19) from Southampton, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The BBC reported that Chelsea agreed a fee of 53 million pounds for the teenager.

Lavia signed for Manchester City in 2020 but made just two appearances for the club before joining Saints in July 2022 for 10.5 million pounds.

The defensive midfielder played 34 games in all competitions for the south-coast club, scoring once but was unable to prevent Southampton's relegation from the Premier League.

Liverpool also made a bid for Lavia but missed out on the Belgian who will now join Chelsea's British record-signing Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSouthamptonChelseaLavia RomeoBelgiumManchester CityCaicedo MoisesLiverpoolTransfer News
Related Articles
Southampton reject Lavia bid from Liverpool - why is the midfielder so widely wanted?
Midfielders on the move: The story of the summer transfer window in the Premier League
Harry Kane leaves Tottenham and Premier League behind in search of glory
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Updated
Sleeping giants Spain awaken at Women's World Cup after reaching first final
Lionel Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final
Germany international Robin Gosens joins Union Berlin from Inter Milan
Australia's quarter-final hero Mackenzie Arnold ready to step up again
Senegal defender Abdou Diallo swaps Paris St Germain for Qatar's Al Arabi
More to Australia than just Sam Kerr, says England coach Sarina Wiegman
Al Hilal announce the signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain
Updated
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Late flurry of goals sees Spain beat Sweden to reach first Women's World Cup final
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |