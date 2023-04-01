Cristian Romero boost for Tottenham, but reminded about discipline

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Cristian Romero boost for Tottenham, but reminded about discipline
Cristian Romero boost for Tottenham, but reminded about discipline
Romero was shown a straight red card during a tumultuous London derby against Chelsea
Romero was shown a straight red card during a tumultuous London derby against Chelsea
Reuters
Centre-back Cristian Romero (25) returns to the heart of Tottenham Hotspur's defence against West Ham United on Thursday with manager Ange Postecoglou conceding he has spoken to the Argentine about his discipline.

World Cup-winner Romero was shown a straight red card during a tumultuous London derby against Chelsea a month ago in which Spurs ended with nine men and lost 4-1.

Romero's three-match suspension on top of serious injuries sustained by playmaker James Maddison and Romero's central defensive partner Micky van de Ven proved costly for Tottenham who have picked up one point from their last four games.

"It's great to have (Romero) back," Postecoglou told reporters on Wednesday. "He's the only recognised centre back we have fit at the moment with Van de Ven, Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips out. To have him as a recognised centre-back back in the team is good. He's a fantastic player but also a leader."

Romero has been sent off four times in 75 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham and while his pedigree is not disputed, his discipline has been called in to question.

"That is part of how he is as a player," Postecoglou said. "He brings physicality to the group, but obviously when he oversteps the mark that also affects the group negatively.

"I have had a word with him about the discipline side of things, but it is great to have him back."

Fifth-placed Tottenham could also have forward Richarlison back for the clash against West Ham with the Brazilian having recovered from a pelvic injury but Pape Matar Sarr is not quite ready, although he may return against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Postecoglou's side snapped a three-game losing sequence with a thrilling 3-3 draw at champions Manchester City on Sunday.

"So we were not overjoyed in getting a draw (at City) but the manner they went about it gave them more belief in what we are trying to be," Postecoglou said.

"The second-half performance showed real resilience, so it is more about the upturn in any feelings coming from that game rather than the result. We are now trying to keep focusing on hitting those levels."

Despite the recent run of results, the mood remains buoyant at Tottenham after Postecoglou led them to their best start after 10 games since the double-winning team of 1960-61.

Kulusevski's late goal against City gave them a share of the points
Profimedia

West Ham manager David Moyes is a big fan of the Australian's style and is not surprised at the impact he has made in his first season as a Premier League manager.

"He's done remarkable. Tottenham are a really good side. He's made a big difference to what they do, how they play and the crowd and atmosphere," Moyes said.

"One thing that I would say is that I am surprised that everyone else has been surprised with what he has done after what he did at Celtic, where the pressure is enormous and he coped and dealt with it."

West Ham will again be without forward Michail Antonio but captain Kurt Zouma is available despite the trauma of having his house broken into last weekend before the home game against Crystal Palace.

"We are happy to have him back," said Moyes. "It's been a terrible situation for him and the club has supported him really well. He's our captain and we are fully behind him.

"No-one would want that to happen to themselves."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRomero CristianTottenhamWest Ham
Related Articles
Tottenham expect midfielder Bentancur to be out for around two months
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Bentancur back on Spurs' lengthy injury list after going down against Aston Villa
Show more
Football
'Let's crack on': Sean Dyche warns Everton to ignore rivals in fight for survival
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and the Belgian complex
UEFA introduces expert panel to study ACL injuries in female players
Queiroz leaves Qatar role one month before Asian Cup defence, replaced by Marquez Lopez
EXCLUSIVE: Roberto Breda talks Thuram's father inspiration and Chiesa's form with Juventus
Granada's Bryan Zaragoza to join Bayern Munich next season on five-year deal
UK unveils reforms in wake of 'unforgivable' Hillsborough response
Ihattaren: The vanished Eredivise talent that once exceeded the numbers of Tadic and Gakpo
Newcastle keeper Pope set to miss four months with injury, says Howe
Most Read
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller
Not a good time to face wounded Manchester United, says Chelsea's Pochettino
Arsenal manager Arteta says he expects difficult game at 'remarkable' Luton Town
OPINION: Why Erik ten Hag persists with Marcus Rashford despite his lack of form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings