Eberechi Eze set to sign new Crystal Palace contract until 2027

Eberechi Eze (25) is set to sign a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Crystal Palace, according to The Athletic.

The England international is to commit his immediate future with the Eagles, extending his new deal into 2027.

Eze joined Palace from QPR in the summer of 2020 and has blossomed in midfield under current manager Roy Hodgson.

He scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season which earned him a call-up to the England squad in June this year, where he eventually made his debut.

He recently returned to action from a hamstring injury in Palace's 2-0 win at Burnley, coming off the bench to set up the second goal.