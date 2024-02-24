Erik ten Hag says Manchester United can still finish fourth despite Fulham defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Erik ten Hag says Manchester United can still finish fourth despite Fulham defeat
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United can still finish fourth despite Fulham defeat
Ten Hag applauds fans after the match
Ten Hag applauds fans after the match
Reuters
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his team can still make up the eight points between them and Aston Villa to achieve a top-four Premier League finish despite their shock home loss to Fulham on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi scored deep in stoppage time as Fulham shocked a sub-par United 2-1, the London side's first win at Old Trafford since 2003 and only their second in 61 years.

United had not lost in their five last league games, but the optimism that had been growing around Old Trafford was dented by Iwobi's 97th-minute goal.

"I said from January on we are (playing) finals, and we won many finals," Ten Hag told reporters. "Now we lost one final."

Match stats
Statsperform

United are sixth in the table on 44 points after 26 games, while Villa, who beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 on Saturday, have 52.

United's loss came three days after new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe vowed to knock arch-rivals Manchester City and Liverpool off their perch.

Ten Hag said the future remained positive, pointing out that the team has been hard-hit by injuries with striker Rasmus Hojlund, who had scored in United's six previous league games, and defender Luke Shaw the latest absentees.

"You have to see the bigger picture and the bigger picture looks very good," Ten Hag said. "We have to catch up in certain positions, get the injuries back, because then we will be more in balance.

"We are going in the right direction. And when we have the players of the squad available, we have a very good team."

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedFulham
Related Articles
Harry Maguire slams 'naive' Manchester United after shock Fulham loss at Old Trafford
Manchester United stunned at Old Trafford as Iwobi steals late winner for Fulham
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal hit four against Newcastle, Almeria equalise again against Atletico
Updated
Manchester City hold on to earn narrow victory away at Bournemouth
Harry Kane comes up clutch as Bayern edge past Leipzig to remain in title race
Barcelona put pressure on Real Madrid as they punish Getafe in thrashing
Aston Villa continue top four march after demolishing Nottingham Forest
Olympic berth in balance as North Korea hold Japan to draw in playoff
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal hit four against Newcastle, Almeria equalise again against Atletico
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Tennis Tracker: Paolini clinches Dubai title against Kalinskaya, Khachanov wins Doha final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings