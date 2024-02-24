Manchester United stunned at Old Trafford as Iwobi steals late winner for Fulham

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United stunned at Old Trafford as Iwobi steals late winner for Fulham
Manchester United stunned at Old Trafford as Iwobi steals late winner for Fulham
Fulham's Alex Iwobi, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal
Fulham's Alex Iwobi, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal
Profimedia
Manchester United’s four-game winning run in the Premier League came to an abrupt end as they were beaten 2-1 by Fulham, who themselves ended their 18-match winless run against the Red Devils and earned a first victory at Old Trafford since 2003.

The visitors started the strongest in the first half, as Alex Iwobi wasted two early opportunities to give his side the lead, flashing both efforts wide after some lovely link-up play from Rodrigo Muniz.

The Brazilian has four goals in his last three games, and almost added another to his tally as Andre Onana was forced into a decent save, before Sasa Lukic could only chest wide from close range.

United really struggled in the opening 25 minutes, but Alejandro Garnacho sparked them back to life when his sumptuous effort was brilliantly cleared off the line by Antonee Robinson.

Diogo Dalot then struck the outside of the post, but Fulham still threatened down the other end, as Muniz also hit the post just moments later on the counterattack. 

Andreas Pereira and Garnacho then forced saves from Onana and Bernd Leno respectively, in a lively half that had everything but a goal.

Manchester United's Cameroonian goalkeeper #24 Andre Onana (2L) concedes the opening goal from Fulham's Italian-born Nigerian defender #03 Calvin Bassey
AFP

The second half was a lot quieter, but the breakthrough came from Fulham on 65 minutes, as Calvin Bassey lashed home his first goal for the club after the ball fell kindly in the box from a Pereira corner.

Bruno Fernandes then had a chance to salvage an equaliser for the hosts, but Leno saved his shot well as the crowd roared Erik ten Hag’s side on.

Marcus Rashford was also denied by Leno late on, before Fulham had a chance to double their advantage when Harry Wilson’s thunderous strike from distance whizzed just past the post.

Manchester United's English defender #05 Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring the equalising goal
AFP

Maguire should have done better with a close-range header which flew just over the bar, but just as the Cottagers thought they held on for a remarkable victory, which would have been their first at Old Trafford in 17 attempts, the Englishman netted in the last minute of normal time to salvage what looked like a point for United.

However, deep into stoppage time, Iwobi was put through on goal and slotted cooly past Onana to earn all three points on a dramatic afternoon in Manchester.

Iwobi's goal
Statsperform

The result means Marco Silva’s team record their first PL away victory since August, while defeat is a huge blow to United’s hopes of finishing in the UEFA Champions League places for next season, with Ten Hag having a lot to ponder.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

Match stats
Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedFulham
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara to miss rest of season with torn ACL
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal hit four against Newcastle, Almeria equalise again against Atletico
Updated
Manchester City hold on to earn narrow victory away at Bournemouth
Harry Kane comes up clutch as Bayern edge past Leipzig to remain in title race
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United can still finish fourth despite Fulham defeat
Harry Maguire slams 'naive' Manchester United after shock Fulham loss at Old Trafford
Barcelona put pressure on Real Madrid as they punish Getafe in thrashing
Aston Villa continue top four march after demolishing Nottingham Forest
Olympic berth in balance as North Korea hold Japan to draw in playoff
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal hit four against Newcastle, Almeria equalise again against Atletico
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Tennis Tracker: Paolini clinches Dubai title against Kalinskaya, Khachanov wins Doha final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings