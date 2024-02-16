Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Kamar suffered the injury against United
Reuters
Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara (24) will miss the remainder of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, manager Unai Emery said on Friday, a blow to the team's push for a top-four Premier League finish.

The Frenchman suffered the knee injury on Sunday against Manchester United, leaving the game in the 65th minute of the 2-1 loss at Villa Park.

Villa are fifth in the table, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur.

"When they are injured for a long time, it's the worst in football," Emery told reporters. "It's more difficult for the player, as a person, when they are injured ... more or less, in September or October he is coming back."

Villa play 12th-placed Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueKamara BoubacarAston VillaManchester UnitedFulham
Hack the Weekend: Villarreal struggling in defence, Rio Ave rising & a Rotterdam derby

