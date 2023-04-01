Flashscore Awards: Unstoppable Erling Haaland gets the gong for Best Men's Player

It was to be expected in a way, Erling Haaland (23) totally outclassed other footballers in 2023 and has thus won the Flashscore Award for the Best Men's Player. The Manchester City striker was unrivalled by anyone in the past year and totally outclassed his competition.

Haaland has looked like a man from another planet in recent months. The Norwegian finished last campaign with 52 goals and nine assists to his name, confirming that he has no equal among other strikers in the world. What's more, Haaland needed just 53 games to record those impressive numbers.

A goalscoring machine

This season, despite Manchester City's slightly poorer form, the Norwegian continues to delight fans around the world. Indeed, in fifteen league games, he has scored 14 times, adding four assists. But that is not the end of his efforts because there is also the Champions League to consider. And there the Norwegian has added five goals and an assist, confirming his incredible ability.

Haaland caused mixed feelings among experts when he joined Manchester City in 2022. Many were not entirely convinced that the Norwegian, who had excelled at Borussia Dortmund, would be able to properly fit into Pep Guardiola's well-oiled machine.

But he didn't ask anyone's opinion, he just started doing his own thing from the start. He became the record holder for the number of goals scored in a single Premier League campaign. Previously, the best in this respect were Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. The snag was that no one had been able to beat them for almost three decades - until the Norwegian's arrival in England.

Haaland's incredible numbers in recent times Flashscore

Haaland was hugely influential in City winning a third consecutive English championship last season and advancing to the Champions League final. His form was rewarded with individual accolades. In addition to, of course, the top scorer's crown, Haaland was voted the Premier League's best player. He thus became the third consecutive City player to receive this accolade.

The Norwegian's form was recognised not only by experts but also by fans and the 20 captains of the other clubs in the league, who recognised the class of Haaland, who simply wreaked havoc on his rivals' defences last season.

Haaland was also voted the UEFA Best Footballer for the 2022/2023 season in last August, leaving Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi in a defeated field. The Norwegian made no secret of the fact that his form was a surprise to himself as well. At the same time, Haaland pointed out that since he was a child he had dreamt of playing at such a high level every day.

"It feels great. What can I say? It has been my dream since I was a kid to play at this level. I'm very happy and all this gives me extra motivation to keep winning more awards," said the Norwegian after receiving the UEFA Best Footballer of the Year award.

Focused from an early age

Haaland's form is no coincidence. Ever since he took his first steps in football, the Norwegian has had a predetermined goal. To be the best in the world. Norwegian media reported that Haaland was already challenging himself as a youngster. From an early age, the City player challenged himself to score as many goals as possible from a given angle or to send the ball to the right spot in the goal. All to make it easier for him later in senior football.

Such hard work has developed in him an incredible precision in his shooting, which all goalkeepers struggle with. The effects of this type of training can be seen when watching Haaland live. In fact, it can be observed that the Norwegian, once he gets the ball from his colleagues near the penalty area, often does not even try to receive it, but goes straight to striking with his first touch.

Of course, Haaland, like any other footballer in the world, has some slightly worse performances but that is perfectly normal. This season, the Norwegian has, in 22 games in all competitions, scored 19 goals and contributed five assists. He is therefore on track to achieve a similar result to last season. In the whole of 2023, he has scored as many as 50 goals, which is a cosmic tally. What is his ceiling? It's hard to say but it seems higher than any other striker out there.